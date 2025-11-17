OHL Must Throw The Book At Head-Slashing Defenseman

You have to wonder what Brady Blaseg of the Oshawa Generals has done to the rest of the OHL to have players this angry with him.

In a game against the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday, Blaseg was slashed in the side of the head by Steelheads defenseman Luke Dragusica in an incident as ugly as you're going to see.

Dragusica was responding to a hard, clean hit behind the net. Both players fell, and Dragusica promptly two-handed Blaseg on the side of his head/face in an incident that had the potential to be much worse.

A long suspension is coming. Exactly how long is to be determined by OHL commissioner Bryan Crawford.

Luckily, Blaseg was in the lineup the next game against the Erie Otters, only to be drilled from behind into the boards by Brett Hammond of the Otters, for which Hammond received a major and a game misconduct.

Watch the video column up above for the full thought son Dragusica's slash.

