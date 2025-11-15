OHL Must Punish Brampton's Luke Dragusica Severely For Vicious Head Slashing

What is happening in the OHL lately? Just two weeks after Kitchener Rangers defenseman Jacob Xu slashed the head of Sudbury Wolves forward Jan Chovan, we have yet another OHL player attacking the head of their opponent with their stick.

The Brampton Steelheads were leading the Oshawa Generals 3-0 with just under four minutes left to play. Two Generals players both finished their checks on Steelheads defenseman Luke Dragusica, sending him into the boards a bit awkwardly.

Oshawa’s Brady Blaseg delivered the brunt of the contact but also fell to the ice. As both Blaseg and Dragusica got back to their feet, Dragusica lost full control of himself and delivered a vicious swing of the stick directly to the side of Blaseg’s head.

Blaseg suffered a gruesome injury and was gushing blood on the ice.

Dragusica was assessed a match penalty for slashing by the officials, prompting an immediate review for a suspension.

The question isn’t if Dragusica will get suspended, instead how many games will he get? Xu received four games for his slash to the head of Chovan, which I think was letting him off lightly. Any deliberate forceful swing to the head/face of an opponent deserves harsh disciplinary action. We’re talking a double-digit amount of games Dragusica should miss for this inexcusable, violent act.

The Steelheads can expect to be without their third-year defenseman for the foreseeable future.

