Oilers' Connor McDavid Announces Monumental Contract Extension

Connor McDavid announced his own contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

"Our journey here continues," McDavid posted on social media before the Oilers announced his two-year contract extension with a $12.5-million cap hit.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and The Athletic's Chris Johnston were among the first to report the agreement and details.

The superstar center was eligible to sign a contract extension with the Oilers since July 1, but he said he wanted to take his time with such a big decision.

Despite winning five Art Ross Trophies, four Ted Lindsay Awards, three Hart Trophies, a Conn Smythe Trophy and many more individual honors, McDavid will not have the highest cap hit in the NHL when it kicks in next season.

Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov still has the highest cap hit for 2026-27 after signing an eight-year contract extension worth $17 million annually on Sept. 30.

The Oilers are aiming to reach the Stanley Cup final for a third straight season after losing to the Florida Panthers in the last two.

McDavid’s extension shows the team and player are ready to continue the journey to bring a Cup home to Edmonton.

"Connor's commitment to our team and our city is surpassed only by his singular focus on bringing a Stanley Cup back to fans of the Edmonton Oilers," Oilers GM Stan Bowman said in a news release.

McDavid has spent 10 seasons with the Oilers as he enters the final year of his eight-year, $12.5-million contract that he signed back in July 2017. He kept the same cap hit on his new deal, which means teammate Leon Draisaitl's $14-million cap hit remains the highest on the Oilers.

He's recorded at least 100 points in the past five seasons and eight times overall, including 105 in the 56-game, 2020-21 season and 153 in 2022-23. Last season, he reached 100 points despite playing in 67 games. He added another 33 points in 22 playoff games.

In 712 regular-season contests, McDavid has 361 goals and 721 assists for 1,082 points. He also has 150 points in 96 career post-season games.

Friedman also reported the Oilers are closing in on a seven-year contract extension with defenseman Jake Walman worth $7 million annually.

The Oilers kick off their regular season – without the threat of their leader leaving the team in free agency next summer – on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.

