Oilers GM Says Carter Hart Is Not An Option, Addresses McDavid's Future

EDMONTON - Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman addressed Connor McDavid's future and their goaltending to reporters as training camp opened Wednesday.

McDavid enters camp in the final year of his current eight-year deal worth $12.5 million annually and no contract extension with the Oilers. With a fan base starting to wonder if McDavid will actually test the waters of free agency next summer, Bowman sees No. 97 remaining an Oiler while knowing that the idea of re-signing is not something to take lightly on McDavid's part.

"I trust what Connor says, really," Bowman said. "At the end of the day, when Connor says there's nothing that he wants more than to win in Edmonton, I believe him. I don't know why anyone else wouldn't. He's been consistently saying that. I love hearing it when he says that, that's his singular focus to win in Edmonton. For me, I take it at face value."

One player that the Oilers do not see in their future is goaltender Carter Hart.

Hart was one of five players acquitted of sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2018 when they were members of Hockey Canada's world junior team. They are eligible to have contracts registered with the NHL on Oct. 15.

Hart's name had been floated out there in speculation that the Oilers could be among teams willing to sign him. Bowman confirmed that his team isn't interested in the former Philadelphia Flyers netminder, who had a 12-9-3, 2.80 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.

"Right now, we're not looking at those types of situations," Bowman said.

As it stands right now, Edmonton's plan in net is sticking with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard going into 2025-26.

As the two-time defending Western Conference champions get back to work, the task at hand returns to finishing a job of hoisting the Stanley Cup, something that has eluded them in back-to-back seasons.

Skinner had a .896 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average last season, while Pickard had a .900 SP and 2.71 GAA. But in back-to-back post-seasons, they have been good enough for their team to come within at least two wins of the Stanley Cup.

Bowman said he likes where Skinner is at.

"I just really like his attitude coming in," Bowman said. "He's trained hard this summer. He looks to have a refreshed approach to the year with a new goalie coach."

Two key storylines to follow in Edmonton this season will be the futures of McDavid and their goaltending tandem. Both situations could affect the Oilers' chances of winning the Stanley Cup this season and in years to come.

