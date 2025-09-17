Oilers' GM: “When I Talk to Connor, It’s Never About Money.”

Stan Bowman spoke with the media on Wednesday, and had a lot of information to share when it came to what his conversations look, sound, and feel like with Connor McDavid.

Edmonton Oilers fans continue to wait on McDavid to make a decision. And, in a recent interview with 32 Thoughts, he said, “Nothing’s changed as of now. As I’ve said all along, you know I’ve said since June, I’m going to take my time with it, and I still intend to do that.”

Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Forwards

Bowman was asked about what it's like to talk with McDavid during this waiting period. Specifically, he was asked by Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic if the talks were taking more of a sales pitch direction. Bowman said no. He noted:

"I find he's got a real good pulse on the team as well, I mean, as the leader in the captain I think he has thoughts on things, and I want to understand that so that I can, you know, kind of work together on it so yeah, I would say it's it's not so much a sales pitches, usually.”

So what do they talk about? Bowman wouldn't say. But, what he did say was that it was never about money.

The Order Of Oilers Extensions: Who’s Next After McDavid?

This goes to show just how far away McDavid is from signing. The two sides are still chatting about the team, the season, what moves the organization might need to make and how they can be better. The focus is about this season and nothing else.

Kaprizov, Not McDavid, Could Become NHL’s Next Salary-Cap Benchmark

As contract negotiations between Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild continue, an interesting development is occurring.

Until McDavid gets the feeling that he's comfortable with the direction of the team beyond this season, he's not prepared to make a decision or talk dollars and cents.

That means any chats about term or AAV on a new contract are likely weeks away, maybe more from happening. That is, unless something happens and McDavid has an epiphany or "ah-ha" moment that changes his perspective on things.

Until that happens, the Oilers wait and Bowman does his best to communicate with his captain on whatever level the superstar wants.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.