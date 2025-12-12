Oilers, Penguins Swap Stuart Skinner For Tristan Jarry In Trade Package

The Edmonton Oilers acquired Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade package that sends Stuart Skinner the other way.

Edmonton receives goaltender Jarry and right winger Sam Poulin from Pittsburgh in exchange for goaltender Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak and a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL draft.

In a separate trade, the Oilers acquired defenseman Spencer Stastney from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 draft.

Last week, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Oilers GM Stan Bowman was kicking tires on Jarry, but the Penguins weren't interested in retaining any salary from Jarry's contract.

As a result, Bowman traded away the team's starting goaltender for another.

Jarry, 30, has had a bounce-back season. In 13 starts and 14 appearances for Pittsburgh this season, he's put up a 2.66 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and 9-3-1 record. Those are improvements from last year, when he had a 3.12 GAA, .893 SP, 16-12-6 record and two stints in the AHL, clearing waivers one of those times.

As for Skinner, his numbers have regressed since the 2022-23 season. In 23 starts this year, the 27-year-old has a 2.83 GAA and a .891 SP. He also has two shutouts this season and an 11-8-4 record.

In three of his past five games, Skinner's shown signs of improvement. He recorded a 26-save shutout against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 29, stopped 23 of 24 shots against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 2 and stopped 27 of 28 shots against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Skinner, 27, is in the final season of a three-year contract carrying a $2.6-million cap hit. Jarry is in the third season of a five-year contract with a $5.375-million cap hit.

Kulak's been a stalwart of the Oilers' blueline. The 31-year-old has not missed a regular-season contest in the past four seasons. He has two assists, 38 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 31 games this year. Kulak carries a $2.75-million cap hit and is a pending UFA.

Poulin's played two games for Pittsburgh this season but has spent most of his career and this campaign with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The 24-year-old and 2019 first-round pick has nine goals and 20 points in 22 AHL games. He averaged 13:49 of ice time in his two NHL games but didn't record a point. He is in the final year of a two-year contract worth $775,000 annually.

As for Edmonton's other trade, the 25-year-old Stastney comes on at a $825,000 cap hit, likely filling in for the departed Kulak. Stastney has one goal, nine points and 25 blocked shots in 30 games this season.

