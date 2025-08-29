For anyone who follows hockey, it is no easier to comprehend exactly one year later. And for the families and friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed one year ago Friday by an alleged drunk driver, it has been unimaginably worse.

The passage of 365 days since their tragic and senseless deaths has, however, seen the hockey world come together in grief. The establishment of the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation has resulted in some wonderful things. And it's both fitting and amazing that USA Hockey continues to honor their memories.

But now, it might be time for the NHL to name an award after Johnny and Matty Gaudreau. And I think I have a perfect fit. Watch today's video column for more.