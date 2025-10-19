Panthers’ Marchand Fined $5,000 For His Actions Against Dahlin And The Sabres

NHL player safety has fined Florida Panthers left winger Brad Marchand $5,000 for his unsportsmanlike conduct and his actions against the Buffalo Sabres during Saturday’s game.

The $5,000 fine is the maximum fine allowable under the CBA.

In the middle of the second frame between the Panthers and the Sabres on Saturday, Marchand flew off the hinges, following a cross-check from Buffalo’s defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Dahlin cross-checked Marchand in the back, with the puck away from the two of them. Marchand went down as a result of the cross-check, but there was no call on the play.

Not long after, Marchand followed Dahlin to the other side of the blueline, stepping into the Sabres' D-man, taking him to the ground.

From that point, Marchand jumped on Dahlin and began whaling punches on him. Buffalo center Tage Thompson stepped in to pull Marchand away from the team’s captain.

In the aftermath, Marchand was called for interference and roughing on Dahlin, and Thompson was sent to the box for roughing Marchand.

That wasn’t the end of the theatrics from the Panthers veteran. As Marchand headed for the penalty box, he was carrying Dahlin’s helmet. When he was stepping into the sin bin, Marchand began ripping the straps off Dahlin’s helmet and tossing it away.

The Sabres capitalized on Marchand’s penalties. Right winger Josh Doan scored his second power-play goal of the game to make it 2-0 for Buffalo.

Buffalo went on to defeat Florida 3-0 with goaltender Alex Lyon earning the shutout.

