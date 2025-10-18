Brad Marchand rips apart helmet belonging to Rasmus Dahlin after taking it with him to penalty box

There isn’t much to excited about around the Florida Panthers these days.

On Saturday, Florida dropped their fourth straight outing on their current five-game road trip, a 3-0 blanking by former Panthers goalie Alex Lyon and the Buffalo Sabres.

One of the more memorable moments from the game, as there weren’t many from a Panthers perspective, came courtesy of Brad Marchand and Rasmus Dahlin.

About midway through the second period, Dahlin came up behind Marchand and gave him a cross-check to the lower back.

Marchand responded by chasing down Dahlin and checking him to the ice, proceeding to pummel him while the young defenseman ducked for cover.

After a few seconds, Marchand was pulled off Dahlin, but not without taking a souvenir with him.

As Marchand entered Florida’s penalty box he had Dahlin’s helmet in his hands, and he quickly started ripping it apart, piece by piece, before tossing the damaged bucket back on the ice.

It was a classic Marchand moment, and he was doing it at a time where it made sense to try and fire up his teammates.

You can check out the full exchange in the video below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers Finding Scoring Difficult Without Barkov And Tkachuk

Panthers suffer fourth straight defeat, lose Niko Mikkola to injury

Still searching for first road win, Panthers make stop in Buffalo

The Panthers Den: First road trip of season brings troubling results

Three takeaways: Panthers looked like a tired road team in New Jersey, struggling to get shots through

Photo caption: Oct 18, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) gets held back by the linesman during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)