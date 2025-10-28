Penguins Confirm Man Is Hospitalized After Falling From Upper Level

The Pittsburgh Penguins say a man fell in stands and was hospitalized Monday night.

During the opening minute of the game between the Penguins and St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena, an adult male fell into the lower bowl of the arena from an upper level during a goal celebration, the team said in a statement.

The man reportedly tumbled down several stairs before flipping over the barrier of that section of the arena and falling to the level below, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He is reportedly in critical condition.

“The individual was immediately attended to by Pittsburgh EMS as well as PPG Paints Arena personnel and has since been transported to a local hospital,” the Penguins said. “Although there is no further information at this time, the Penguins and OVG Management Group are closely monitoring the situation. Our concerns remain with the individual and his family at this time.”

The Athletic reported this is the third time an incident like this has happened to someone involved in Pittsburgh sports this year.

On Sunday, a stadium worker for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers had a 50-foot fall from the scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium. This happened just before the Steelers’ game against the Green Bay Packers.

Furthermore, during a Pittsburgh Pirates game in the MLB at PNC Park, a fan fell from the stands and onto the field in late April of this year.

The Penguins beat the Blues 6-3. Sidney Crosby recorded his 1,700th career NHL point.