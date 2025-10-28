Breaking: Crosby Records 1,700th Career Point

Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby is seemingly hitting milestones on a nightly basis.

And he hit another huge one Monday against the St. Louis Blues.

With an assist on Bryan Rust's third-period goal, Crosby became just the ninth player in NHL history to record 1,700 points. He joins Wayne Gretzky, Jaromir Jagr, Mark Messier, Gordie Howe, Ron Francis, Marcel Dionne, Steve Yzerman, and fellow Penguins' legend Mario Lemieux as the only players ever to do it.

The assist on Rust's goal - his second point of the night - also put him ahead of Lemieux for the franchise's all-time lead in multi-point games with 498.

With six goals and 13 points on the season, the future Hall-of-Fame center is also fast-approaching Lemieux for eighth on the NHL's all-time scoring list at 1,723. With another point-per-game season, he has a chance to enter the top-six all-time in scoring this season, as Dionne currently holds that spot at 1,771.

Crosby is the only active NHL player to reach the 1,700-point milestone. The next-closest active player is Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin - who broke Wayne Gretzky's goal record last season and is vying to be the only player in NHL history to record 900 goals - at 1,630 career points.

