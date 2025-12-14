Predators' Steven Stamkos Is Bouncing Back Big Time

The Nashville Predators have had a rough start to the season.

The Predators are currently at the bottom of the Central Division standings with a 12-15-4 record and 28 points. Although they remain in 31st place in the NHL, they have been trending in the right direction as of late. They are winners of six out of their last 10 games, and they had won consecutive games prior to last night's loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

While the Predators still have plenty more to do if they hope to get back into the playoff race, it is encouraging to see them starting to pick up wins more frequently. One reason for the Predators' recent success has been the recent play of Steven Stamkos.

Stamkos has been playing some fantastic hockey for the Predators lately, as he has recorded eight goals and 10 points over his last nine games. This included him putting together a dominant four-goal performance against the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 11.

This impressive hot streak from Stamkos comes after he had a miserable start to the 2025-26 season. The 2008 first-overall pick posted just two points in his first 14 games and just five points in his first 22 contests. While Stamkos was ice-cold for the beginning portion of the year, he is clearly bouncing back big time for the Predators now.

With his big hot streak, Stamkos now has 12 goals, three assists, and 15 points in 31 games so far this season with the Predators. While these numbers are still lower than expected from the veteran forward, he is certainly trending in the right direction.

If Stamkos continues to stay hot for the Predators, perhaps it could lead to the Markham, Ontario native generating interest as we inch closer to the NHL trade deadline. Time will tell what happens on that front.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.