Rangers' Panarin Deserves To Ask For The Biggest Contract Possible

In recent weeks, the NHL’s 2026 off-season class of free agents has dwindled considerably.

Pending free agents, such as Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov, Colorado’s Martin Necas, Vegas' Jack Eichel and Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor, signed contract extensions, dashing the hopes fans in other markets had of seeing them in different uniforms.

However, one looming UFA – New York Rangers star left winger Artemi Panarin – is still without a new contract. And according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Panarin wants the biggest deal he can get, not a team-friendly contract. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun also reported the player and Blueshirts aren't rushing to sign a new deal.

You can’t fault Panarin for wanting as much as he can get, either from the Rangers or another NHL team as a free agent next summer. After all, with every veteran star who comes off the market, the asking price for available players ratchets up. So why wouldn’t Panarin want to take advantage of that?

Besides, with the Rangers following up a Presidents' Trophy campaign by disappointingly missing the playoffs and only mustering up 2.33 goals-for per game this season with a 5-5-2 record early on, Panarin doesn't owe this team a friendly contract. If anything, the squad must prove it can bounce back and return to Cup contention.

McDavid signed for much less than expected because the Oilers have a pretty strong chance of winning the Stanley Cup. Connor could have gotten more from the Jets as well, and that squad is still playing well after winning the Presidents' Trophy last season.

Rangers Reportedly Not In A Rush To Get Artemi Panarin Contract Extension Done

Sure, you can make the argument that many, if not most, stars do the noble thing and sign for less than they could've got on the open market, but not every player chooses to do that. Kaprizov didn’t give the Wild much of a discount, and you didn’t see Minnesota GM Bill Guerin complaining about paying him $17 million per season for the next eight seasons.

So if Panarin wants a raise on the $11.6 million per year he’s currently earning with the Rangers, why shouldn’t he test the waters and see how much more he can make? He's averaged more than a point per game in eight of the last 10 seasons, and he's currently at seven points in 12 games this month.

If all he gets offered is the same amount of money he’s making right now, that’s the market speaking. And if he gets between $13 million and $15 million a year, that’s the market speaking.

At 34, Panarin doesn't have many more NHL contracts left to sign. That makes it all the more important he swings for the fences financially with his next contract. Not every player has to give his team a “hometown discount” when they’re looking at the end of the road for them as an elite athlete.

Panarin hasn't won the Cup yet, but if the Rangers or another team can give him a raise while maintaining a championship-contending, deep roster, then that's even better than just focusing on one or the other. With a rising salary cap, Panarin has that luxury.

Each day that passes makes it more tempting for Panarin to just wait until he becomes a UFA and has a chance to hit a home run. If the Rangers are ready and willing to knock his socks off with an offer that would take him off the market, they should do it soon.

The NHL is a business, and if Panarin sees it as his business to become a free agent and leave Manhattan, that’s a businessman’s choice by him.

