Rangers-Red Wings 'Brawl' Proves NHL Players Are Easily Offended Babies

When Mason Appleton of the Detroit Red Wings shot the puck into the New York Rangers' empty net at the buzzer Sunday, Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick was having none of it.

He jumped onto the ice, along with his teammates, to spark a 'brawl' that resulted in a two-minute minor and a couple of misconducts.

Quick said the Red Wings shouldn't have been surprised. Well, they were, at his overreaction. There was considerable criticism for Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, who did nothing in response. Perhaps that's because nothing happened. They had lost the game and, well, maybe Zibanejad and Panarin are a little more mature at accepting that than Quick is.

For guys who always go on about how tough and resilient they are, NHL players are sure easily offended, eh? You can't hit our player. You can't show us up by shooting into an empty net after we just spent the past 60 minutes getting outplayed and losing on home ice again.

Watch the video column up above for more.

