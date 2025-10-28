Report: Former NHLer Ryan Kesler Pleads Not Guilty To Fourth-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Former Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks center, Ryan Kesler, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, The Athletic reported Monday.

Kesler was arraigned on Monday in a courtroom based in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges that were handed to him last Thursday and have not been tested in court.

The events that Kesler is being accused of took place on Jan. 1 of this year, according to court records reported on by The Athletic. The retired NHL center is scheduled to make his next appearance in court on Nov. 6 for a probable cause conference.

"Ryan emphatically denies the allegations and is completely innocent of the charges," Kesler's attorney, Robert Morad, told The Athletic. "The charges are baseless and he is prepared to fight them vigorously in court.

"As the legal process begins, we ask for respect for his privacy and for the integrity of the judicial system. We are confident, when all the facts and circumstances are presented, that he will be fully exonerated."

Kesler played 1,001 NHL games across a 15-year career with the Canucks and Ducks. He played in the Stanley Cup final against the Boston Bruins in 2011, losing in Game 7. In that same campaign, Kesler took home the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL.

In addition to his club career, Kesler represented Team USA at the Olympics in 2010 and 2014.

He concluded his NHL career with 258 goals and 315 assists for 573 points. He played his last season in 2018-19, when he recorded five goals and eight points in 60 appearances.