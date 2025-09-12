Reports: Sabres' Director Of Player Development And Former NHLer Mair On Leave After Arrest

Buffalo Sabres director of player development Adam Mair has reportedly been placed on administrative leave following a Sept. 4 arrest for driving while intoxicated.

Reports from WGRZ Buffalo and The Associated Press say that Mair was arrested in Rochester, N.Y., after he allegedly rear-ended another vehicle while having three children in the back of his BMW.

His blood alcohol reportedly tested at 0.2 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to police records obtained by WGRZ.

Mair was charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors, including aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Through his lawyer, Stephen Sercu, Mair declined to comment to WGRZ, while the Associated Press' message to Sercu was not returned.

The Sabres’ director of communications, Nicole Hendricks, briefly addressed the situation.

“We are aware of the situation involving Adam Mair,” Hendricks wrote in an email to WGRZ. “He has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The police records said Mair denied driving drunk and said he took daily medications.

The charges and allegations have not been tested in court.

Mair has been a member of the Sabres and the AHL’s Rochester Americans’ development staff for the last 10 years. He was also an assistant coach for the Americans during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Hamilton, Ont., native also played 11 seasons in the NHL from 1999-2000 to 2010-11.

He played 615 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, Sabres and New Jersey Devils. The center scored 38 goals and 114 points while accumulating 829 penalty minutes.

Mair was part of the 2006-07 Sabres team that won the Presidents’ Trophy. He recorded two goals and 11 assists for 14 points in 82 games that year.

