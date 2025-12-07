Say What? 'Who Cares,' Players React To Olympic Rink News And More Quotes From This Week

Every week in the NHL delivers goals, chaos, and occasionally, absolute gems on the microphone. Our “Say What?” series features some of the strangest, funniest, and most telling quotes from players, coaches, and executives around the league.

Here are the lines that made us stop scrolling and say… what?,

"I think he was disappointed with your guys' coverage on his offensive ability, or not shooting the puck. Maybe that stirred it up. I know if I've got a problem with any other players, I'll just address it with you guys." - Kris Knoblauch.

The Edmonton Oilers head coach was responding to coverage by the media, many asking why Connor McDavid wasn’t shooting more. That was Knoblauch’s reply after McDavid scored a hat trick in the following game.

“How would they know that?” - Rasmus Andersson

The Calgary Flames defenseman talked about reports that said he’s already decided on his future and whether he’s staying or leaving the Flames as his trade value increases with strong production.

“I saw some reports the other day (saying) ‘Oh, he doesn’t know what to do with his future,' and I’m like, ‘How would you know that?'” Andersson said.

“I talked to my agent before the season started, and then we haven’t talked. How could you possibly know if I’m undecided about my future or not? I’ve come to the point in my life where I just laugh at the things people say online, and honestly, it feels great to come to that point," he added.

“It sucks.” - Matthew Knies, “Beast came in and was unbelievable for us.” - Auston Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain and power forward talked about Dennis Hildeby taking over for Joseph Woll, who went down with an injury against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Leafs are now without Woll and Anthony Stolarz, making Hildeby the team's starting goaltender.

It's a huge loss for the Maple Leafs as Woll has been putting up great numbers, but Hildeby has stepped up in relief and with the new role.

"There's zero truth'' - Ken Holland

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun said he reached out to the Los Angeles Kings’ GM Ken Holland regarding speculation of a potential coaching change. Peter DeBoer has been linked to the story, but Holland isn’t giving the rumor any more life than it's already taken on.

The Kings will continue forward with Jim Hiller as the bench boss, with no plans to make changes in the near future.

"If there’s no rink completed, there’s no NHL players going to the Olympics." - Bill Daly

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly was asked what the percentage chance was that some NHL players might drop out of the Olympics because of the rink issues in Italy.

"Depends on % you want to place on the possibility the rink doesn’t get completed," Daly said. "If there’s no rink completed, there’s no NHL players going to the Olympics."

“It’ll change things, but who cares?” -Nathan MacKinnon

When asked about the smaller ice surface at the Olympics, Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon wasn’t overly concerned.

Maple Leafs' Matthews also chimed in and said, “It can be a 100-by-100-foot sheet. You just want to go out there and play and have that opportunity.”

