"We Want 10!": Oilers Almost Score Double Digits In Offensive Outbreak vs Kraken

If not for an Andrew Mangiapane near-goal that bounced off two posts and stayed out, the Edmonton Oilers would have hit the 10-goal mark for the first time since 1996 on Thursday in a 9-4 win over the Seattle Kraken. Connor McDavid potted a hat trick, and Matt Savoie scored twice, while Mattias Janmark, Vasily Podkolzin, Zach Hyman, and Leon Draisaitl rounded out the scoring.

It was an offensive explosion up and down the lineup, with all goals coming from forwards and almost a goal from every line, sans the fourth line, which surprisingly didn't get many looks in a bit of one-sided rout.

"We want 10!" chants echoed throughout Rogers Place, and the Oilers had over 10 minutes left in the third to get it. Unfortunately, they surrendered a goal against with 4.5 seconds remaining to ruin Calvin Pickard's chance to end the game with more than a .900 save percentage.

Still, it was the kind of game the Oilers needed to have at home. Following two brutal losses on home ice to the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche -- where the Oilers knew the sting of being on the receiving end of a butt-kicking -- it was time they returned the favor.

"Right from the start I thought we were ready to play. I thought there was a lot of jump, all lines contributing," said Kris Knoblauch. The Oilers scored three quick goals in the first, but things looked a bit iffy as the first period ended, allowing two late. The Oilers rebounded, never looking back as the game was tilted in their favor.

"Nice to see the guys being rewarded with some offense, I think overall the past couple of weeks they've been playing hard and the defensive game has been getting a lot better."

When asked about McDavid's mentality to shoot more and how it changes the game for the Oilers, Knoblauch agreed he had a shooter's mentality. "I think he was disappointed with your guys' coverage on his offensive ability, or not shooting the puck. Maybe that stirred it up." He joked, "I know if I've got a problem with any other players, I'll just address it with you guys..."

McDavid admitted he had a different mindset heading into the game. "I thought I passed a couple away the other night. You know it ultimately cost us, losing a 1-0 game. Who knows if I score on one of those, so I thought about shooting a little bit more." He added, "It was nice to score some goals and feel good about ourselves."

Savoie got two. He was asked about his two breakaways and what he was thinking on the second attempt after the first one didn't pan out. "I had a lot of time in intermission to think about it. I had some ideas, and it was Stu (Skinner) who mentioned to maybe go backhand, just something he saw, so credit to Stuey."

"It's definitely huge, contributions from everyone," said Evan Bouchard. When asked if the team is finding something, "Ya, we're getting there." He added that "things are clicking for us right now" when asked about the power play. When asked about McDavid's game, "He's one of the best in the league for a reason, when he says he's going to shoot the puck... you kind of have to play it differently. But, when you do play it too differently, he's going to pass it, so it's kind of hard to defend."

Oilers Score 9: Game Takeaways

The Oilers went with Calvin Pickard as the starter as they looked to win a second straight game over the Seattle Kraken. Edmonton has stacked two solid outings on top of each other -- one a win and one a loss -- so they were looking to get back on the winning side of the ledger.

Pickard's numbers weren't ideal heading into the game, so he was looking for a solid outing behind a defense that had some time to work on things with several practices under its belt. The game's score didn't help his numbers, but the result went in favor of Pickard and the team in a high-scoring affair in which Seattle's two netminders fared much worse.

Andrew Mangiapane almost got off the schnide with a nice wrist shot that went under the blocker of Joey Accord, but hit one post, shot across, and hit the other. It never crossed the line, even though the Oilers celebrated what they thought was a goal.

A minute later, Connor McDavid scored underneath the blocker again. The Kraken called a timeout to take a closer look and determine whether the play was offside, ultimately deciding not to challenge. 1-0 Oilers.

17 seconds later, the Oilers gained the zone again, and Vasily Podkolzin snuck one under Dacord for a 2-0 lead.

The Oilers got a power play off a delay of game penalty and made quick work of it. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins went down to McDavid, who went across to a wide-open Draisaitl. 3-0, Oilers.

The Oilers hit their first blip of the period when they took a tripping penalty with just under six minutes remaining. A penalty kill that went 6-for-6 in their last outing versus Seattle was going to see if it could keep the streak alive. Edmonton nearly escaped without a mark against, but a blocked shot by Podkolzin bounced over to Eeli Tolvanen, who put it in a wide-open net. 3-1.

With 27 seconds left, Seattle scored again. Frederick Gaudreau picked Draisaitl's pocket to make if 3-2.

The Oilers got a penalty for crosschecking, and during the PK, Matt Savoie was sent in on a breakaway and went to the backhand, scoring a short-handed goal. That was his second breakaway in the game. The first was stopped, and he made no mistake on the second. The Oilers killed one, then Janmark drew a penalty for slashing, evening it up 4-on-4.

The Oilers got the power play when the second penalty expired. McDavid snuck a shot underneath a frozen Daccord, who seemed like he had no idea a shot was coming. That was the end of the night for Daccord, and the Oilers were up 5-2.

Hyman scored a beauty to make it 6-2. He got a break coming down the wall and turned it into a breakaway, where he went backhand-shelf. It was a very Hyman-like goal. Seconds later, Jared McCann made it 6-3. He got a rebound on a bad breakout. McDavid's pass went off Hyman, giving Seattle the numbers in the Oilers' zone.

A poor turnover to start the third led to a Mattias Janmark goal to make it 7-3. That was a big goal for the depth of the team as the third line had been quiet for several games.

Clattenburg took a nasty high stick in the third and was in clear discomfort as the stick seemed to catch him up around the eye. McDavid made quick work of the first of two penalties, scoring his hat-trick goal after Nugent-Hopkins' shot went a bit wide, but McDavid got the puck on the sidewall and popped it into a wide-open net. That's McDavid's 13th regular-season career hat trick. The Oilers were up 8-3.

Draisaitl went in all alone, and the Kraken got called for another penalty, giving the Oilers a lengthy 5-on-3. The Oilers ran Savoie, Henrique, Mangiapane, Nurse, and Ekholm for most of the two-man advantage. Savoie got his second of the game with one second left in the first penalty and 12 seconds left in the second marker -- a two-goal night for Savoie.

Chants for "We want 10" echoed around the arena almost immediately after the ninth goal. With 10 minutes left in the game, there was still time to make that happen for the first time in 29 years.

One more goal got pass Pickard with just 4.5 seconds left in the game. The final score: 9-4 for the Oilers.

