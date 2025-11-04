Sharks' Philipp Kurashev Is A Great Story Right Now

The 2024-25 season was simply a year to forget for Philipp Kurashev.

In 51 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, he recorded seven goals, 14 points and a minus-28 rating. This was after he set career highs with 18 goals, 36 assists and 54 points in 75 games with Chicago in 2023-24. He took a major step in the wrong direction.

Following his disappointing campaign, Kurashev did not receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks as a pending RFA. As a result, he became a UFA on July 1 and signed a one-year, $1.2-million contract with the San Jose Sharks.

So far, the fresh start is benefiting Kurashev and the Sharks tremendously.

Kurashev is thriving with the Sharks early on this season, with five goals, nine points and a plus-5 rating in 11 games. He is also on a five-game point streak, combining for four goals and eight points.

Due to his excellent stretch of play, Kurashev was named the NHL's third star of the week on Monday. With this, the 2018 fourth-round pick is undoubtedly making a big impact right now.

Sometimes, a change of scenery can help a player, and that is clearly the case with Kurashev early on. There is still plenty of hockey to be played this season, but if the former Blackhawks forward keeps this kind of play up, he will end up being a complete steal for the Sharks.

Furthermore, it is fair to wonder if the Blackhawks could end up regretting letting Kurashev walk if he continues to play this well in San Jose. Only Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar and Andre Burakovsky have more points than him, and Teuvo Teravainen is tied, so Kurashev has more points than Ryan Donato, Tyler Bertuzzi, Ilya Mikheyev and more.

That said, Kurashev struggled mightily last season, and the Blackhawks have plenty of promising young wingers in their system, such as Marek Vanacker, Vaclav Nestrasil, Nick Lardis and Mason West. It was understandable that they parted ways with him at the time.

Kurashev will now look to continue impressing with the Sharks. He is showing that he can make an impact offensively, and if he keeps this up, perhaps he could find a long-term fit in San Jose.

