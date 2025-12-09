Should The Winnipeg Jets Regret Signing Jonathan Toews?

When Jonathan Toews was brought home to play for the Winnipeg Jets, the mayor of Winnipeg and the premier of Manitoba showed up for the news conference.

The Jets unveiled Toews as their second-line center, and expectations were created that simply haven't come close to being matched, either by Toews individually or the Jets as a team. Toews has three goals and nine points in 28 games, while the Jets sit sixth in the Central Division, eight points behind the third-place Minnesota Wild.

And that is where the Jets made their biggest mistake, not in signing him.

The other mistake has been in deployment, where they've relied too much on a guy who is 37 years old and has missed the past two seasons with a serious illness.

There is still time for Toews and the Jets to turn this thing around. But expecting him to replace Nikolaj Ehlers' lost offense and playing such a huge role was a flawed strategy.

Watch today's video column for the full story.

