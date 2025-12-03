Stars' Tyler Seguin Likely Done For Season As His Injury Woes Return

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin has suffered an ACL injury and "most likely" will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season, Dallas Stars coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters.

Seguin suffered his injury during the Stars' Dec. 2 contest against the New York Rangers. After being tangled up with Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, Seguin fell awkwardly. Teammates Roope Hintz and Ilya Lyubushkin helped Seguin get off the ice.

With Seguin being one of the Stars' top forwards, this is undoubtedly bad news for Dallas. It is also a brutal blow for Seguin, as this could be the second season in a row that he played fewer than 30 regular-season games.

In 27 games this season, Seguin has seven goals, 10 assists, 17 points and a plus-10 rating. This is after he had nine goals, 21 points, and a plus-15 rating in 20 games for the Stars during the 2024-25 season. Seguin missed 58 games that season after recovering from hip surgery.

The last time Seguin played at least 75 games was in 2022-23, when he had 50 points in 76 contests. Before that, he had 49 points in 81 games in 2021-22.

Seguin also had a hip injury that limited him to three games in the 56-game 2020-21 season, and he's also missed time earlier in his career due to an Achilles injury and a sprained right knee.

The Stars will now be forced to adjust the lines with Seguin out long-term, which is certainly far less than ideal.

Seguin was on a line with Jason Robertson and Hintz, which outscored its opponents 11-2 so far this season, according to moneypuck.com. Robertson and Hintz played with Jamie Benn or Mavrik Bourque during the rest of their 3-2 overtime loss, according to naturalstattrick.com.

In 813 games over 13 seasons with the Stars, Seguin has recorded 311 goals, 394 assists, 705 points and a plus-46 rating.

