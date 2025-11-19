'That's My Coach': Fans React To Patrick Roy's Fiery Response To Rantanen Boarding Romanov

Tempers flared toward the end of the contest between the New York Islanders and Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, especially from Islanders coach Patrick Roy.

Stars right winger Mikko Rantanen was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct after boarding Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov. As Romanov was helped off the ice, Roy was incensed with the Stars and Rantanen.

The hockey community, specifically Stars and Islanders fans, had plenty of reactions to the hit, the controversy of the play and Roy’s explosion on the bench.

“Yeah that’s definitely no question a 5 min major and a game misconduct, holy,” @Listenin2Marley posted on X.

“I don't think it was on purpose but it's the right call and it was dangerous,” @achsdu17 posted.

Patrick Roy had some words for Mikko Rantanen and the Dallas bench following the hit.

As for Roy’s reaction, some fans loved it, while others questioned his antics.

During his meltdown, it appeared that he yelled toward Rantanen, "You're not gonna f---ing finish that game," hinting at the next matchup between the Stars and Islanders on March 26 at UBS Arena.

“I love it. I would run through a wall for a coach that stands up for his players like that. What a beauty,” @Mithex06251754 posted.

“Someone please let Patrick Roy know that Islanders fans will happily start a GoFundMe to cover his fine if he tells it exactly like it is to the media after the game,” @nicolefshirman wrote.

“I worry for his blood pressure sometimes, but THAT’S MY COACH!,” @brass_bonanza posted.

“Looks like St. Patrick is threatening an opposing player with bodily injury. Hey, NHL, is there a rule against a coach threatening an opponent?” @P1Rick posted.

Others had a different perspective on the play.

Before Rantanen made contact with Romanov, Isles D-man Scott Mayfield made some slight contact with Rantanen. Fans believe this forced the Stars' right winger to go through Romanov.

“Mayfield caused it, Rantanan was trying to avoid collision. Roy owes Mikko a public apology,” @AsplundPete posted.

Roy talked about the hit Rantanen made on Romanov after the game.

“All I'm going to say is, when you see the numbers, you have to lay off, everybody knows that,” Roy told reporters following New York’s 3-2 victory, according to The Hockey News' Stefen Rosner.

“I'm proud of the way that our guys handle it afterwards. No one was happy to see someone get hurt like this. And like I said, it's disrespectful for our guy. I was in Colorado when (Rantanen) was drafted there, and it's not his style. But at the same time, that should not be part of our game," the Isles bench boss added.

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan added his perspective on the play.

"If you watch the play, I think Mayfield holds up Rants, and they actually clip skates,” Gulutzan told reporters. "So Rants is going off-balance going in there, too. If you played the game and you're off-balance, you usually put your hands out.

"I've seen Rants play enough in the last 10 years. It's just one of those hockey plays that happened. I'm hoping Romanov is OK. It's a dangerous play for everybody."

This wasn’t the only situation that riled up fans who viewed this contest. Earlier in the affair, Islanders center Bo Horvat was given a 10-minute misconduct and a double-minor penalty for high-sticking center Oskar Back.

Horvat appeared to be tripped, and he swung his stick upward as he fell.

“HORVAT GOT TRIPPED LED TO THE HIGH STICK. LEADS TO HIM WITH A DOUBLE MINOR AND 10 MIN MISCONDUCT?!!?!?” @IslesGirl3 posted on X.

Even with the misconducts against Horvat and Rantanen, this game wasn’t free of additional controversy until the final horn.

As the Stars continued to push for the equalizer, they beat goaltender David Rittich to beat the buzzer, but the call was reversed upon review for goaltender interference.

Once the game officially ended in New York’s favor, Rittich didn’t shy away from a post-game celebration.

“David Rittich let it be known he was quite thrilled with the win and the call being reversed,” @RTaub_ wrote.

