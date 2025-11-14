The Hockey World Lost A Titan With The Death Of Larry Brooks

Anyone who watched the New Jersey Devils' improbable run to the Eastern Conference final in 1988 would be familiar with Larry Brooks, even though they might not know it.

After Game 3 of the series, Devils coach Jim Schoenfeld was dissatisfied with the work of referee Don Koharski and physically confronted him calling Koharski "a fat pig," and telling him to "have another donut."

Google it, kids. It was pretty wild.

In any event, one of the people holding Schoenfeld back was a slight bespectacled man by the name of Larry Brooks, who was working in media relations for the Devils at the time.

It should come as no surprise that Brooks was in the middle of the story. He always was. Nobody did their job better than the hockey columnist for the New York Post, who died after a short battle with cancer at the age of 75.

Worthy Hall of Famer. A titan in the business. A respected colleague and rival.

The Passing Of The Extraordinary Larry Brooks

Extraordinary. That was Larry Brooks, writing hockey for the New York Post. You weren't a real hockey fan if you didn't read Brooks in The Post. Period! End of story.

Rest easy, Brooksie.

For more memories of Brooks, watch the video column up above.

