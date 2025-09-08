The Top 10 Goalies In Montreal Canadiens History

As he should have been, Ken Dryden was remembered upon his death as one of the greatest goalies who has ever played for the Montreal Canadiens.

Same goes for Carey Price when he was traded in a cap relief move to the San Jose Sharks last week.

Both were among the best, but were they the best ever to wear the Bleu, Blanc et Rouge?

I wrote a book that was published by The Hockey News titled Habs Heroes, and it ranked the top 100 Montreal Canadiens in order. I went off that list for mine, taking into account that Price had not yet made his impact in Montreal, and that fact that I might have erred with Jose Theodore.

Here's the list in today's video column. Let us know what you think.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.