The Winnipeg Jets Better Hope They're Right About Their Core

The Winnipeg Jets realized a long time ago that in order to keep the players they wanted in the fold, they'd probably have to overpay them, both in money and contract terms.

Discuss among yourselves whether they did that by giving Kyle Connor an eight-year, $96-million contract extension that will likely keep him in Winnipeg until he's 38, by which time he will have played for the team for 17-plus seasons.

It's certainly a trend with the Jets, which have secured their top line, their top four defensemen and No. 1 goalie with long-term deals.

This is not a group that has had a ton of playoff success, so there's a real risk here by Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

Watch today's video column for more, and share your thoughts.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.