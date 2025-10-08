Winnipeg Jets Re-Sign Star Kyle Connor To Massive Eight-Year Contract

The Winnipeg Jets re-signed star left winger Kyle Connor to the richest contract in franchise history.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff locked up Connor to an eight-year contract extension with an average annual value of $12 million.

The $96-million deal comes a day before Winnipeg’s 2025-26 season opener against the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the Jets and Connor’s representation were eager to find an agreement before their first game of the campaign.

Connor, 28, becomes the latest star player to sign an extension before the final season of their current contract. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov have already gotten their deals done.

With that, the Jets now have Connor, Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck and Neal Pionk under contract through at least the 2029-30 season.

Winnipeg’s 17th overall pick from the 2015 draft is coming off a career-high season. He’s never cracked 100 points, but nearly reached that mark with last season’s 97. Connor recorded 41 goals and a career-high 56 assists while playing all 82 regular-season contests.

In Connor’s nine-year career, he’s shown to be a prolific scorer in the NHL who can compete for the Rocket Richard Trophy. Sportsbook BetMGM has the odds for Connor to win the Rocket Richard at 67.00 (+6600).

Connor also keeps the penalty minutes low, never logging more than 34 in a season. He won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2021-22 when he had 93 points and four penalty minutes.

Not only is Connor coming off his best regular season, but he’s coming off his best playoff campaign in terms of offensive production. In 13 games for the Jets last post-season, he scored five goals and 12 helpers for 17 points.

He had the second-most points in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs among players who didn’t play in the final. Only Dallas Stars right winger Mikko Rantanen had more points than Connor in that group.

