'There's No Way': NHL Draft Prospect Records Goalie Goal And Shutout In WHL

The WHL witnessed NHL draft prospect Xavier Wendt score the league's first goalie goal since 2023 on Wednesday night.

With the Tri-City Americans leading the Swift Current Broncos 3-0, Wendt scored from behind his net after picking up the puck from a soft dump-in.

After cradling the puck, he fired it down the center of the ice, going through all the Broncos who were trying to swat at it. Eventually, the puck made its way to the center of the cage on the opposite side of the ice.

Wendt, 17, became the 11th goalie in WHL history to score a goal and the first since Spokane Chiefs netminder Dawson Cowan on Nov. 26, 2023. Other netminders who scored in the WHL include Olaf Kolzig, Chris Osgood, Chris Dreidger and current Edmonton Oilers starter Stuart Skinner.

Wendt's tally gave the Americans a 4-0 lead with a minute remaining.

"There's no way, a goalie goal at the Toyota Center," play-by-play announcer Craig Beauchemin said emphatically on the broadcast.

Aside from this remarkable goalie goal, Wendt was already having a great performance.

He stopped all 23 shots he faced in the game, recording his first career shutout in the WHL. This is also his first season in the WHL.

Wendt has played 15 WHL games, averaging a 2.39 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

Among WHL goaltenders who have played at least 40 percent of their team's total minutes, the rookie leads the league in save percentage and is tied for second in goals-against average.

The Plymouth, Minn., native has spent his minor hockey career at Shattuck St. Mary's prep school, which has alumni such as Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews and Zach Parise.

As a member of Shattuck's U-18 team last season, in 29 appearances in the USHS-Prep division, he dominated with a 24-0-1 record, 1.55 GAA and .932 SP.

NHL Central Scouting gave Wendt a 'W' rating for its preliminary players to watch list ahead of the 2026 NHL draft next June. That means it projects him to be drafted in the sixth or seventh round.

With that goalie goal and shutout, Wendt is certainly making a positive impression.

