Three Betting Odds Long Shots That Could Make The NHL Playoffs

The Chicago Blackhawks haven’t qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs since the 2019-20 season, and I don’t expect that barren run to end anytime soon.

According to their +1600 NHL odds, which carry a 5.88 percent implied probability, the Blackhawks are the least likely of the 32 teams to secure a post-season berth.

So, which of the teams that hit the links early last season have the best chance at defying the odds and punching their post-season ticket?

Columbus Blue Jackets Playoff Odds +200

The Columbus Blue Jackets had one of the most inspirational narratives of last season. Despite a roster given no chance of contending for the playoffs, they finished just two points out of a wild-card spot.

Goaltender Jet Greaves, who won seven of his 11 starts last season, finished with a .938 save percentage. In those 11 starts, Greaves, who has played just 22 games in the NHL, had 14.5 goals saved above expected, an outrageously high return in such a small sample size.

While those numbers are probably unsustainable, I’m willing to take a chance on the 24-year-old and the Blue Jackets, especially if they move on from the underperforming Elvis Merzlikins.

Calgary Flames Playoff Odds +230

The Flames’ chances of making it to the dance for the first time since 2022 are predicated on Dustin Wolf and whether last season’s Calder Trophy finalist can maintain his otherworldly form throughout his sophomore season.

Wolf finished last season with a .910 save percentage, which was tied for seventh-best among goaltenders with at least 30 starts. Of those with at least 20 starts, Wolf had the sixth-best goals-against average (2.33) on home ice.

Thanks to his heroics, only three teams — Toronto, Anaheim and Winnipeg — had superior goals against above expected at 5-on-5.

The Flames also performed admirably against Pacific Division foes, with a 16-4-6 record.

Coach Ryan Huska will require Jonathan Huberdeau and Martin Pospisil to return to the lineup pronto, along with seeing a palpable improvement in their 5-12 overtime record from last season.

Despite those hurdles, the +230 odds, which imply a 30.30 percent likelihood, are among the best values for playoff long shots.

Boston Bruins Playoff Odds +340

After offloading Linus Ullmark, Trent Frederic, Brandon Carlo, Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle within a year, you can see why the Boston Bruins, at +340 odds, are one of the most unlikely teams to secure a post-season berth.

However, I’m not willing to write off a team with three elite players, two of whom are eager to take advantage of the blank slate the 2025-26 season offers.

Jeremy Swayman should be dialled in, ready to return to the form that earned him a big-money contract last season while doing his utmost, however unlikely, of unseating Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger as Team USA’s preferred goaltenders for February’s Olympics.

Charlie McAvoy is back after suffering a devastating, season-ending shoulder injury at the 4 Nations Face-Off, while David Pastrnak is among the MVP contenders after finishing fifth in goals (43) and tied for third in points (106) last season.

The +340 odds imply a 22.73 percent probability of making the playoffs, and despite their disconcerting lack of depth, I’ll take a flier on the aforementioned triumvirate.