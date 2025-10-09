Three NHL Players Who Took Discounts On New Deals In Recent Years

As the NHL's salary cap continues to grow, more players are signing massive contracts.

Last week, the Minnesota Wild signed superstar left winger Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136-million extension with a league-high $17-million cap hit. And this week, Kyle Connor and Jack Eichel signed eight-year deals worth $96 million and $108 million, respectively.

Even with the increasing salary cap since the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a few stars who have chosen to prioritize loyalty over money.

The biggest example recently is Connor McDavid, who chose to keep his $12.5-million cap hit for two more years with the Edmonton Oilers this week. He said he's motivated to win the Stanley Cup, which means that money isn't the top priority.

Here’s a look at three more players who took a pay cut to remain with their hometown team.

Claude Giroux, RW, Ottawa Senators

After signing a three-year deal worth $6.5 million annually with the Ottawa Senators in 2022, Giroux did nothing but impress. He tallied 50 or more points in all three seasons, including a 79-point year in 2022-23.

In addition to his stellar performance in the regular season, he was a main contributor in their lone playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he tallied five points, tied for the second-most on the team.

Giroux was also effective on the power play, totalling 61 points across three years.

Despite entering his age-37 season, Giroux was showing little to no signs of slowing down and was set to enter free agency with the opportunity to earn a contract with a similar, potentially even higher cap hit than his last.

However, he opted to take a pay cut to remain with the Senators.

In July of this year, he signed a one-year, $2 million deal, with bonuses that could increase the value of the contract to $4.75 million.

Giroux said he wanted to remain in Ottawa and continue to build with his teammates.

"It's not really about the money; it's what we've built the last few years," Giroux told reporters in July. It's not going to be easy next year; teams are going to be waiting for us. We still have a lot of work to do. But it's still work that I want to do with my teammates."

Given the base salary of his current contract decreased by $3.5 million despite his high level of play, there’s no doubt Giroux could’ve earned more should he have explored the market.

Aaron Ekblad, D, Florida Panthers

The 2014 first overall pick has been an anchor in the Florida Panthers' defense group for the past 12 seasons.

After performing well in his first three seasons in the NHL, Ekblad was rewarded with an eight-year, $60 million extension worth $7.5 million annually with the Panthers.

Across those eight years, Ekblad was a key contributor on the power play, putting up 28 goals and 64 assists on the man advantage.

He has also been a key piece to the Panthers' recent playoff success, including their two Stanley Cup wins in 2024 and 2025.

In 83 career playoff games, he's posted 33 points and a plus-21 rating, showing his ability to contribute on both ends of the ice.

His 2025 playoffs, the last on his contract, were his best. He achieved 13 points and a plus-19 rating over 19 games.

With Ekblad coming off an excellent season and entering free agency once again at just 29 years old, he was set to sign a rich extension that would likely exceed the value of his previous contract.

However, he opted to take a pay cut to remain with the Panthers.

On June 30, 2025, Ekblad signed a six-year, $48.8 million extension worth $6.1 million annually that will keep him under contract until the end of the 2032-33 season.

In July, Ekblad told reporters that in addition to Florida being home for him and his wife, he prioritized his teammates.

“When you’re looking around the league, I don’t think there’s a better partner than Gus Forsling– and on top of that, a better group of guys,” Ekblad said.

Ekblad’s extension was announced just hours before free agency began. With plenty of teams looking for a strong defensive presence and veteran leadership, there’s little doubt that Ekblad couldn’t have gotten more had he opted to hit the open market.

Anze Kopitar, C, Los Angeles Kings

The 20-year NHL veteran is the definition of loyalty. Drafted 11th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2005, Kopitar has spent his entire career with the team that selected him.

Since being drafted, Kopitar has been a leader and staple of consistency in the Kings organization.

The star forward has excelled wherever he’s been put. He’s only had one season below 50 points, which was in 2012, when the NHL season was shortened to just 48 games.

Over 1,456 regular-season games, Kopitar has 1,280 points, the second-most in franchise history and just 27 behind Marcel Dionne.

He’s also been exceptional in the playoffs, tallying 89 points in 109 games.

Kopitar is also a two-time winner of the Selke Trophy for being the best defensive forward, a one-time recipient of the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award and a three-time winner of the Lady Byng Trophy, which is awarded to the player who best demonstrates sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct while still maintaining a high standard of playing ability.

He was named the team’s captain in 2016, replacing Dustin Brown. It was a sign of dedication to Kopitar, who helped lead the team to Stanley Cup wins in 2012 and 2014.

Just months before being named captain, Kopitar signed an eight-year, $80-million extension worth $10 million per season. With the salary cap at $73 million that season, the contract was considered exceptionally large.

However, Kopitar continued his exceptional play and proved why he was worth every penny.

Kopitar was set to hit free agency at the end of 2024. However, he had no desire to test the open market.

After posting a 70-point campaign in 2023, Kopitar opted to take a pay cut and re-signed with the Kings on a two-year contract worth $7 million annually.

Considering he remained an effective first-line forward who contributes on the power play and in the playoffs, there’s no doubt Kopitar could have earned more, but he chose to play his final seasons in the NHL with the Kings, where he's always been.

Michael Hapanovich is an intern with The Hockey News.

