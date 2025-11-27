Three Potential Trade Fits For Canucks' Kiefer Sherwood

The Vancouver Canucks find themselves near the bottom of the Pacific Division.

Their 10-12-2 record is not the start they hoped for after missing the playoffs last season. They ended a three-game losing streak on Wednesday and have three wins in their last 10 contests.

The Canucks are now willing to hear offers for their "veteran players," according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Kiefer Sherwood, who is a pending UFA having a career year, stands out as a big-time trade candidate for Vancouver. In 24 games, the left winger leads the Canucks in goal-scoring with 12, ranks third in overall scoring with 16 points and sits second in the NHL with 99 hits.

Sherwood should generate a ton of interest from playoff clubs, as he produces solid offense while bringing a lot of grit. He also has an easily affordable $1.5-million cap hit, which adds to his appeal.

Let's look at three teams that should consider trading for Sherwood.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning are never afraid to add to their roster, and a player like Sherwood could very well grab their attention.

Sherwood fits the mold of player the Lightning have acquired more than once: a gritty forward who can produce and annoy the opponents. Last year, that player was Yanni Gourde. Before that, it was Tanner Jeannot, Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul and Barclay Goodrow.

The Lightning could fit in Sherwood in a bottom-six role on either wing, with the opportunity for second-line minutes on the right wing, considering Oliver Bjorkstrand is playing with Dominic James and Curtis Douglas at the moment. Sherwood would be an upgrade over Gage Concalves, who's playing with Jake Guentzel and Paul.

Tampa Bay has about $1.4 million in cap space with captain Victor Hedman on long-term injured reserve. A money-in, money-out trade may be their best option.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings rank 22nd in goals-for per game, and Sherwood would add the secondary scoring they need on the second or third line.

The third line, in particular, could use a boost. Andrew Copp, Nate Danielson and James van Riemsdyk have combined for five goals and 17 points.

Sherwood's played most often with Aatu Raty and Drew O'Connor in Vancouver, according to naturalstattrick.com. They're solid depth players but not necessarily elite players who are boosting Sherwood's goal totals, making a middle-six role in Detroit interesting for the player.

He would also be a clear fit for their power play if acquired. Furthermore, with the Red Wings looking to take that next step and make the playoffs, they could certainly use a skilled, gritty forward like Sherwood. And with about $14.5 million in cap space, they can afford him.

Minnesota Wild

After a tough start to the 2025-26 season, the Minnesota Wild have turned things around.

They have won six straight games and now have a 13-7-4 record. With this, they are starting to look like buyers this season.



Adding a winger for the third line should be one of the Wild's priorities this season, so Sherwood should grab their attention. He would undoubtedly give their top nine a boost and would also make them tougher to go up against because of his hard-nosed style of play.

Another benefit with Sherwood is his ability to draw penalties. Although he's taken eight of his own this season, he's drawn 10, which would be tied for first in Minnesota. With the Wild ranking fifth in power-play success rate, Sherwood could put them to work more often.

Minnesota can also afford Sherwood's cap hit without moving money out. They have nearly $4.2 million in cap space.

