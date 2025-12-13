Three Potential Trade Fits For Kings' Phillip Danault

Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault has found himself in the rumor mill.

Back on Dec. 6, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that teams have reached out to the Kings asking about Danault's availability.

Danault's generating interest comes in the middle of the 32-year-old center having a tough start to the 2025-26 season. In 30 games so far this season with the Kings, the Victoriaville, Que., native has yet to score a goal and has recorded just five assists.

Yet, Danault's strong two-way play and past success is likely what is making teams call about the veteran forward. He also has bounce-back potential, as he recorded 43 points in 80 games this past season for Los Angeles. He also recorded at least 47 points in the three seasons before 2023-24.

Due to all of this, let's look at three teams that could be strong fits for Danault.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens need a boost at the center position, and Danault is a player they know well, as he played six seasons for them from 2015-16 to 2020-21. Seravalli also recently reported that the Canadiens are one of the teams with interest in Danault.

If the Canadiens brought back Danault, he would give them another option to consider for their second-line center spot. Additionally, he would be an obvious choice for their penalty kill because of his strong defensive play.

Minnesota Wild

When looking at the Wild's roster, it is fair to argue that they could use another center. Due to this, they could make sense as a suitor for Danault.

If the Wild acquired Danault, he would have the potential to give their top nine a nice boost if he bounced back with the change of scenery. Furthermore, with the Wild being one of the NHL's hottest teams right now and recently acquiring Quinn Hughes, it would be understandable if they are eager to continue strengthening their roster.

Utah Mammoth

The Mammoth have been struggling as of late, losing three of their last four games and seven out of their last 10. With this, they now have a 15-15-3 record and are fourth in the Central Division. Could this lead to them looking to add to their roster and take a chance on a veteran like Danault?

When looking at Utah's lineup, they could use another impactful center. Danault would be a welcome addition to their middle six if he turns things around. He would also offer the Mammoth another veteran to help mentor their younger players, which would be a nice bonus for a Utah team looking to make the playoffs.

