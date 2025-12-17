Three Potential Trade Fits For Maple Leafs' Matias Maccelli

During the 2025 NHL off-season, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick.

The Maple Leafs hoped the change of scenery would help Maccelli bounce back and regain his previous form, which included a career-high 57 points in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes.

However, the fit with Toronto has not been there, with nine points in 22 games, and he has found himself right back in the rumor mill as a trade candidate.

In his Dec. 12 "32 Thoughts" column, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned Maccelli as a trade candidate to keep an eye on this season.

Let's look at three teams that could be good fits for Maccelli.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken are struggling in a big way right now, winning just one of their last 10 games.

Seattle's biggest struggles are on offense, averaging a league-low 2.48 goals-for. Acquiring someone with four goals in 22 games doesn't seem like a solution at first glance, but buying low on Maccelli should be worth considering.

The Kraken have had recent success bringing in young players in need of fresh starts, with fellow Finns Kaapo Kakko and Eeli Tolvanen being two notable examples.

Kakko averaged the most points per game in his career after the New York Rangers traded him to Seattle last season, recording 30 points in 49 games. That production dropped to four points in 15 games this season, however.

Tolvanen, meanwhile, has become an excellent secondary scorer for the Kraken since being claimed off waivers in December 2022, putting up a career-best 41 points in 2023-24. He's on pace to challenge that high this season, with 16 points in 31 games so far.

Perhaps they could find similar success with Maccelli, even if it's a bump that helps them challenge for a playoff spot this season.

Calgary Flames

While the Flames are very likely to be sellers this season, it is fair to wonder if Maccelli could grab their attention.

At just 25 years old, he could be a good fit on the Flames as they look forward while still trying to be competitive, especially if he bounced back and showed signs of his former top-six forward form.

The Flames rank just ahead of the Kraken in goals-for per game, but sitting second-last in that category is cause for concern. After Nazem Kadri's 29 points, their next-highest scoring forward is Matt Coronato, with 19 points.

Calgary needs more skill, and Maccelli has the potential to provide it. And although they arguably need top-end producers rather than another depth forward with something to prove, he would be an interesting project to fill a roster spot if they trade veteran Blake Coleman before the NHL trade deadline.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have been a nice surprise this season, but they have also been heading in the wrong direction lately.

Pittsburgh is on a six-game winless streak, pushing them one point out of a playoff spot and three points off third place in the Metropolitan Division.

GM Kyle Dubas remains focused on building for the future while trying to be as competitive as possible with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson on board.

Maccelli could be the right trade acquisition for them as a result.

The Penguins can take a chance on an affordable young forward who has had success in the past. They likely wouldn't have to sacrifice much of their future at all to acquire Maccelli if he keeps playing this way. And he would offer Pittsburgh another skilled forward for their top nine if acquired.

