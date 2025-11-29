Three Potential Trade Fits For Predators' Ryan O'Reilly

Everything is going horribly for the Nashville Predators this season. They currently have an 8-12-4 record and are at the very bottom of the NHL standings.

With the Predators having another nightmare season, they are emerging as likely sellers. One player who has been generating a lot of chatter in the rumor mill due to this is veteran forward Ryan O'Reilly.

O'Reilly is certainly a player that playoff clubs would love to get their hands on. Mainly because the 34-year-old forward is still an impactful two-way center with a Stanley Cup on his resume. His contract also adds to his appeal, as he has a very reasonable $4.5 million cap hit until the end of the 2026-27 season.

With all of this, let's take a look at three teams that could be great fits for O'Reilly if the Predators officially move him.

Montreal Canadiens

In a recent episode of TSN Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun reported that the Canadiens are one of the teams interested in O'Reilly. With the Habs needing help at the center position, it would be excellent for the franchise if they won the O'Reilly sweepstakes.

If the Canadiens acquired O'Reilly, he would give them a prime upgrade for their second-line center spot. He would also be a great mentor for the Canadiens' young players to have around as the Original Six club looks to continue to trend in the right direction.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils also stand out as a potential suitor for O'Reilly. It's also worth noting that the Devils were reportedly interested in him leading up to the 2025 NHL trade deadline.

If the Devils landed O'Reilly, their center depth would be among the NHL's best once Jack Hughes returns from injury, as they would have a trio of Hughes, Nico Hischier, and O'Reilly, which would be simply lethal.

Detroit Red Wings

O'Reilly and the Red Wings could also be a wonderful match. When looking at the Red Wings' current forward group, it is fair to argue that they could use another impactful center. Bringing in a player like O'Reilly would provide them with just that, and he could slot perfectly as their second-line center.

Furthermore, with the Red Wings being a team on the rise, looking to make the playoffs, adding a veteran who has had plenty of success, like O'Reilly, could help improve their chances.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.