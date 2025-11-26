Top 100 Hockey Players 21-And-Under: 41 To 60

The online countdown of the top 100 hockey players aged 21-and-under continues.

The Hockey News' Prospects Unlimited issue's annual ranking of hockey's youngest talent is compiled by Ryan Kennedy, and while he uses our Future Watch rankings as a resource, this is a completely independent compilation.

Future Watch is based on a survey of NHL scouts, while the PU Top 100 is cobbled together by Kennedy based on his projections of what the players will be once they hit their primes.

Since different positions have different prime years, take that to mean we are projecting how good these forwards will be when they are 23 or 24 years old, the defensemen when they are 24 or 25 and the goalies when they are 25 or 26.

The birth year cutoff for this year’s list is 2004. Ages noted are as of Oct. 1.

As we share the top 100 list on TheHockeyNews.com, you can see the full list with player bios and draft information for each of them right now by being a subscriber to The Hockey News and accessing the Archive or by opening the magazine if you've already received it in your mailbox.

Catch up on the players ranked 61st to 80th and 81st to 100th. Here's the next batch.

60. Jackson Smith, D, 18 years old, Columbus Blue Jackets

Penn State (Big Ten)

59. Trey Augustine, G, 20, Detroit Red Wings

Michigan State (Big Ten)

58. Dmitri Simashev, D, 20, Utah Mammoth

Utah (NHL)

57. Kevin Korchinski, D, 21, Chicago Blackhawks

Rockford (AHL)

56. Tynan Lawrence, C, 17, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

NHL Draft: 2026

55. Denton Mateychuk, D, 21, Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus (NHL)

In his second season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Denton Mateychuk has already made an impact on and off the ice. If he continues along that path, a hometown billboard will be next. Go to the full feature on Mateychuk by clicking here.

54. Mikhail Yegorov, G, 19, New Jersey Devils

Boston Univ. (HE)

53. Max Penkin, C, 16, Adler Mannheim (Ger.)

NHL Draft: 2027

52. Ivar Stenberg, LW, 18, Frolunda HC (Swe.)

NHL Draft: 2026

51. Mason West, C, 18, Chicago Blackhawks

Fargo (USHL)

50. Jiri Kulich, C, 21, Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo (NHL)

49. Gabe Perreault, RW, 20, New York Rangers

Hartford (AHL)

48. Isaac Howard, LW, 21, Edmonton Oilers

Bakersfield (AHL)

47. Alexis Joseph, C, 16, Saint John Sea Dogs

NHL Draft: 2027

Thanks to his size and skill, Sea Dogs center Alexis Joseph has pushed his way into the debate over who'll be the No. 1 pick in 2027. Go to the full feature on Joseph by clicking here.

46. Marco Kasper, C, 21, Detroit Red Wings

Detroit (NHL)

A quick study after making his NHL debut last season, Marco Kasper has already established himself as a big part of the Detroit Red Wings' core. With the trust of his coaches and teammates already on his side, the future looks bright. Go to the full feature on Kasper by clicking here.

45. JP Hurlbert, RW, 17, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

NHL Draft: 2026

44. Berkly Catton, C, 19, Seattle Kraken

Seattle (NHL)

43. Jacob Fowler, G, 20, Montreal Canadiens

Laval (AHL)

42. Logan Cooley, C, 21, Utah Mammoth

Utah (NHL)

41. James Hagens, C, 18, Boston Bruins

Boston College (HE)

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.