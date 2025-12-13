'We Feel That We’re Getting Better In That Area': Oilers Coach And Players React To Skinner-Jarry Trade

TORONTO - Ahead of their clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, the Edmonton Oilers spoke about Friday’s trade that sent goaltender Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Sad day to see those two guys go,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said following morning skate. “Two guys that have been great for us for a long time… disappointed to see them go.”

Skinner played parts of six seasons in Edmonton, and he was the Oilers’ starting netminder when the team went to two straight Stanley Cup finals.

Kulak was a reliable defenseman for the Oilers who hasn’t missed a regular-season game this season, nor the last three campaigns.

“They were a big part of our runs, and they contributed a lot,” Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Even former Oiler and current Maple Leafs D-man Troy Stecher chimed in about the trade. He was teammates with Skinner and Kulak for parts of three seasons before Toronto claimed him off waivers in November.

“It’s part of the business. I’ve been moved three times before, and I guess there were rumors out there, and it came to fruition,” Stecher said.

“They’re two of my good friends, and I obviously wish them well in Pittsburgh,” he added.

However, while it’s tough to lose two longtime teammates, the Oilers are excited to see what new additions Tristan Jarry, who will be starting for them against the Maple Leafs, and former Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney will bring.

“Tristan is an established goaltender; he’s been in the league for a long time,” Knoblauch said. “I know last year was a little bit of a down, but looking at his track record over the years, he’s shown that he’s been very solid. We feel that we’re getting better in that area.”

“Excited to bring (Jarry) in and Spencer, two guys that have played well this year,” McDavid added.

Jarry, 30, has been having a bounce-back season this year. In 14 games for the Penguins, he recorded a 2.66 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

As for Stastney, he is playing in his fourth NHL season and has 81 games under his belt. The 25-year-old featured in 30 contests for the Predators this season, scoring one goal, nine points, and a minus-1 rating while averaging 14:52 of ice time per game.

“His biggest asset is his skating, very quick, mobile, out there, and he’s been able to help offensively,” Edmonton’s bench boss said. “A young puck-moving defenseman is a good asset to have.”

As the confirmed starter for Edmonton, Jarry talked about what his last 24 hours have been like.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind and just a lot of emotions,” the netminder said. “Playing in Pittsburgh for a long time, I’m very grateful for my time there.”

He noted that he has a great opportunity in Edmonton and is excited to get going with another batch of superstars, including centers McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Since the beginning of December, Jarry has made four starts for Pittsburgh and averaged a .917 save percentage and a 2-1-1 record.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.