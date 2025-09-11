On the same day that Canadian prime minister Mark Carney joked the country is in a crisis because Connor McDavid remains unsigned, reports out of Minnesota suggested that Kirill Kaprizov turned down an eight-year deal worth $128 million to be the highest-paid player in the world.

To outsiders, this might have been yet another example of pro sports greed.

But it might not be more money that McDavid and Kaprizov are after. Rather, it could be less term.

Both the Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild would love to have McDavid and Kaprizov locked up forever. And, as evidenced by the lucrative offer presented to Kaprizov, both teams are essentially offering a blank cheque approach to re-signing their respective players.

“I don’t want our market to go into an all-out panic mode here,” Wild GM Bill Guerin told the 10,000 Takes podcast. “The most important thing is Kirill and not getting him put in a bad spot. We love him. He’s an unbelievable player. And we want him.”

By all accounts, both Kaprizov and McDavid want to remain with their current clubs.

But this could be more than just about being the highest-paid player in the NHL right now. With a salary cap that is going up, it could also be about setting themselves up so that they have a chance at becoming the highest-paid player five or so years from now.

This is where we’re at with the Connor McDavid contract negotiations.

Ever since McDavid became the highest-paid player in 2017 when he signed an eight-year contract with an annual average value of $12.5 million, three other players have surpassed him.



Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon was the first, signing an eight-year deal with a cap hit of $12.6 million in 2022. His reign lasted just one year, with Toronto's Auston Matthews signing a four-year deal with a cap hit of $13.25-million in 2023. One year later, Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl then became the current highest-paid player when he signed an eight-year deal with a cap hit of $14 million.

It’s worth noting that from 2018-19 to 2021-22, the NHL’s salary cap rose from $79.5 million to $81.5 million. But from 2022-23 to 2025-26, the cap has already risen from $82.5 million to $95.5 million. That sudden jump could explain why so many players are now leapfrogging one another to become the highest paid player.

It could explain why some players are now opting for shorter term.

While a shorter term gets you less money now, if done properly, it could get you far more in the future.

That seemed to be the thinking behind the Matthews’ contract extension, which is noteworthy for a couple of reasons: one, it’s half the term that MacKinnon and Draisaitl signed for. And two, it was negotiated by the agent who also represents McDavid.

When Matthews’ contract is up in 2028, he will be 30 years old and in a position to once again become the highest-paid player in the NHL. As an added bonus, he can decide whether to stay in Toronto or hit the open market.

Don’t expect the same level of opportunity from MacKinnon or Draisaitl, who will be 36 and 37, respectively, when each of their deals expire.

Maybe that’s why McDavid said "all options are on the table," including long term and short term. And maybe that’s why Kaprizov, who could be earning $16 million, turned down an eight-year deal, even if it meant turning down the most money any NHLer has ever been paid.

After all, by signing for a shorter term, they have the chance to become the highest-paid player again if they play their cards right. And they have control in where they will play. The latter point is important when talking about McDavid, who is still searching for his first Stanley Cup ring. And it is also important to Kaprizov, who has been playing on a Wild team that has been treading water in a competitive Central Division.

Either way, don’t be surprised if these contracts end up becoming a touch point for the NHL.

Vegas' Jack Eichel and Winnipeg's Kyle Connor are also pending UFAs in 2026. And no doubt, both are closely watching to see how the McDavid and Kaprizov negotiations play out before signing new deals.

While the dollar amount will be interesting to watch. Pay closer attention to the term. That's where the real leverage is.



