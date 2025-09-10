REPORT: Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov Turns Down Contract Extension

After a long offseason of Kirill Kaprizov contact talks and rumors, NHL insider Frank Seravalli weighs in.

According to Seravalli, Kaprizov’s camp talked with the Wild on Tuesday. He has reportedly turned down a 8-year $128 million contract.

Kaprizov, 28, has one more year left on his current 5-year contract before he enters free agency. He has recorded 185 goals, 201 assists and 386 points in 319 career games.

We will see where this goes once training camp opens.

