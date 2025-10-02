Why Canadiens' Lane Hutson Deserves A Higher Salary Than Luke Hughes And Jackson LaCombe

The start of October has been a very good time to be a young, up-and-coming star defenseman in the NHL.

On Wednesday, 22-year-old New Jersey Devils blueliner Luke Hughes signed a seven-year, $63-million contract paying him an average $9 million per season.

Then on Thursday, 24-year-old Anaheim Ducks D-man Jackson LaCombe signed an eight-year, $72-million deal that also pays him $9 annually.

In both cases, the Devils and Ducks made a calculated projection of Hughes’ and LaCombe’s career trajectories – but they also set the stage for Montreal Canadiens budding star defenseman Lane Hutson to potentially sign a massive contract extension that could pay him more than what LaCombe and Hughes just signed for.

Yes, LaCombe had 14 goals in 75 games last season, while Hughes had seven in 71 games and Hutson had six in 82 games. But Hutson had a stunning 60 assists, while Hughes had 37 and LaCombe had 29. Hutson's average ice time of 22:44 was also higher than LaCombe's 22:18 and Hughes' 21:09.

LaCombe and Hughes did start a lower percentage of their shifts in the offensive zone than Hutson did last season, but the Canadiens blueliner still wasn't afraid to get in front of the puck, logging 123 blocked shots. LaCombe had slightly more at 129, while Hughes had 60.

Hutson is the most offensive defenseman of the three, and while he might not be the best in his own end, the way he moves the puck up ice and quarterbacks a power play makes him a very valuable player to have.

All things considered, Hutson has shown more at a younger age than either Hughes or LaCombe did in their 21st year. So if Hughes and LaCombe are each worth $9 million per season, you’d better believe Hutson is worth $10 million per season. It’s true that would mean the Canadiens would be paying Hutson and first-year Habs star defenseman Noah Dobson a combined $19.5 million per year, but so be it. If you want to be regarded as a first-rate team, you need to pay your players accordingly.

Who knows – there may be a time Hughes and/or LaCombe turn out to be better than Hutson. But with a Calder Trophy win and finishing ninth in Norris Trophy voting, Hutson is on a very positive trend.

With the cap ceiling rising exponentially for the next few years, we could see a U-24 defenseman making $10 million per year. It makes a lot of sense why that amount should go to Hutson. Great player, great salary. Simple as that.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.