Why The Canadiens, Hurricanes And Mammoth Should Go Big-Game Hunting In The NHL Trade Market

A hot streak, salary-cap space and notable gaps on the roster combine for an excellent opportunity for NHL teams to go big-game hunting.

The Montreal Canadiens, Utah Mammoth and Carolina Hurricanes fit that criteria. While there’s still a long way to go for each of the three teams to make the Stanley Cup playoffs, it may be time for them to make a splash on the trade market sooner rather than later.

Let’s look at what each of the three teams could be looking for. Salary cap information is courtesy of PuckPedia.

Carolina Hurricanes

Current Salary Cap Space: $8.3 million

Projected Trade Deadline Salary Cap Space: $33.2 million

What Do They Need? Defensive help, goalie insurance, veteran know-how

What’s The Story? GM Eric Tulsky has deftly managed the Hurricanes’ cap situation, so the Hurricanes will be able to take on serious salary without trading any away. That will make an already high-end roster even more dangerous.

That said, there could be any number of areas Tulsky wants to address via trades in anticipation of a long playoff run. Although he did add K’Andre Miller from the New York Rangers this summer, Tulsky may not be finished remodelling his defense corps. Another option is to add a veteran goaltender while Pyotr Kochetkov is injured, or consider adding an experienced forward.

The Hurricanes have a motivated owner in Tom Dundon and the cap space to outbid just about any opponent on the trade front. Tulsky isn’t going to amplify his trade targets by talking about them publicly, but if there’s a player of consequence on the market, Carolina may well be in the hunt for them.

Montreal Canadiens

Current Salary Cap Space: $6.2 million

Projected Trade Deadline Salary Cap Space: $24.9 million

What Do They Need? Second-line center, experienced depth additions on the wing

What’s The Story? The Canadiens have been the class of the Atlantic Division thus far, but there’s been a clear need for a second-line center – someone who has veteran experience and has proven himself capable of adding above-average secondary scoring.

Other than that, the Habs are pretty much set – although the status of right winger Patrik Laine could necessitate the acquisition of another experienced hand on the wing. Laine will be out of action for the next three to four months with his latest injury, and Montreal GM Kent Hughes may decide that bringing in a solid scoring option is the priority for his team.

Otherwise, the Canadiens are set in net and on ‘D.’ Any changes to come are going to come up front, and the Habs’ plethora of cap space means they’re going to be front and center in any bidding war for Grade-A forward talents that come available.

This could be the year Montreal takes that next competitive step and goes from run-of-the-mill playoff team to true Cup front-runner – and the additions Hughes makes could be that rocket boost that this young squad needs right now.

Utah Mammoth

Current Salary Cap Space: $5.2 million

Projected Trade Deadline Salary Cap Space: $20.7 million

What Do They Need? Depth on ‘D’ and at forward, playoff experience

What’s The Story? The Mammoth surged out of the gate, and their seven-game win streak showed what they’re capable of. However, Utah still has some holes – including a lack of experienced depth at forward. They could also use some experience on the back end.

Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong has a number of young players to include in any trade, and he also has his first-, second- and third-round draft picks in each of the next three drafts. And to be sure, Utah doesn’t need any dynamic youngsters anymore. They need veterans who’ve been there in the fight in playoff games.

The Mammoth are only going to go as far as their core talents take them. But augmenting the lineup with NHLers who've been there and done that is absolutely something Armstrong has to do. This franchise hasn’t made the post-season since 2019-20, so there’s a clear “playoffs-or-bust” feel to this team right now. And using every penny of their available cap space is a must for Armstrong & Co.

