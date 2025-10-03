Why The Maple Leafs Should Keep Easton Cowan In The NHL

It usually makes sense for developing elite young hockey players to develop in the AHL instead of starting in small roles at the NHL level.

In fact, there’s a reason most NHLers need time in the ‘A’. When you’re still finding out who you are as a professional athlete, many times it’s safer to grow into major-league responsibilities than have them foisted upon you right out of the gate.

But for every rule, there are exceptions to the rule.

Enter Easton Cowan of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who has two assists, seven shots and a plus-4 rating in four pre-season games.

In the case of the 20-year-old right winger, we think it makes more sense for the Maple Leafs to deploy Cowan on the fourth line than it does to stash him away with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Now, you can definitely make the case that an AHL stint would best-serve the interests of Cowan and the Leafs organization, as Michael Augello explored last week. It’s also true that the Maple Leafs have precious-few Grade-A prospects, so it matters that they don’t screw it up and fail to develop Cowan into a long-term piece of their puzzle.

But here’s why we think Cowan should be fast-tracked into an NHL job: we’d rather have him around NHL-caliber talent day-in and day-out, rather than him facing sub-NHL players as a member of the Marlies.

We already know what that picture looks like after Cowan’s dominance at the major junior level. He's not the next great Leafs icon, but practicing and playing with Maple Leafs players on a daily basis does have its own benefits. In Cowan’s case, we can see how someone with his vision and creativity could more quickly adapt to the NHL game even if he’s only on the fourth line.

'I Played Some Of My Best Hockey': Has Easton Cowan Done Enough To Make The Maple Leafs Out Of Training Camp?

If this was the final game of Easton Cowan's training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs , he should be proud of himself.

Putting Cowan on the fourth line would also open up Leafs winger Nick Robertson to be traded. And if Cowan is getting reps on the fourth line rather than Robertson, it’s beyond clear that it’s time for Robertson to be traded.

Now, you can say the Maple Leafs already have far too many experienced NHL forwards – Robertson, David Kampf, Michael Pezzetta, and Calle Jarnkrok – as well as Cowan for only two job openings. Only Cowan is waiver-exempt out of that group.

That said, the Leafs placed Kampf on waivers on Friday, even while Scott Laughton is injured, and there are clearly enough players to go to if someone gets claimed.

Leafs coach Craig Berube has praised Cowan’s growth in camp this year. You want to reward that, and you don’t do that by sending him to the ‘A’. Cowan is a different kind of player who deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Besides, if Cowan doesn’t play well as a fourth-liner to start the season, you can always demote him a few weeks from now. But he’s had a good camp, and he’s a better player than anyone else they’ve got in that part of the depth chart. By keeping him around, you may infuse him with confidence he uses to further climb the NHL depth chart and maybe even see time on the Leafs’ second power-play unit.

Maple Leafs' Best Interest Is To Let Easton Cowan Develop In AHL

As of Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs have not made a significant roster cut to get closer to the 23-man roster limit. They'll need to trim the roster down before their regular-season opener on Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens

There’s still got to be a meritocracy when it comes to Toronto’s job opportunities, but if Cowan had looked out of place in training camp, he already would’ve been sent to the Marlies. The fact he’s still in camp at this advanced stage of camp tells you a lot about where Cowan sits in the Maple Leafs’ pecking order.

Thus, Cowan should finish up camp this year as a member of the Leafs instead of the Marlies. He’s done all that’s been asked of him so far in his brief pro playing days. And from here, the rest is up to him.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.