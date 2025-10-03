Maple Leafs' Scott Laughton Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs will begin the regular season with a player out with an injury.

Scott Laughton is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced ahead of practice on Friday morning. The fourth-line center played 11:15 against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night, the second-least among Toronto's players.

The 31-year-old blocked a shot with his left foot almost midway through the second period of Thursday's game against the Red Wings. After blocking the shot, Laughton received stick taps from goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

He appeared to be in some pain, but remained on the bench and had a couple more shifts in the frame. Laughton played five shifts in the third period, which wasn't much different from his linemates, Easton Cowan (seven shifts) and Steven Lorentz (six shifts).

"It's a tough loss for him and us," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said on Friday. "Obviously, it's a bad break. He's had a real good camp. Yeah, it's tough for everybody."

Berube confirmed that the injury came off a blocked shot against the Red Wings.

"Very tough break first and foremost for (Laughton)," John Tavares said. "I think you really feel for him. He had a great summer, and I think was really excited settling in here and the work he put in. I thought he was having a great camp for us and trending really well going into the season.

"It's unfortunate for him, for the team. I know he'll do whatever he has to do, and along with the medical performance staff to rebound here as quick as possible. But yeah, it's a tough break."

Laughton is entering his first full season with the Maple Leafs after being acquired by the club at the trade deadline last spring. After arriving in Toronto, the forward scored just two goals and four points in 20 games.

The Oakville, Ontario, native then tallied only two assists in 13 playoff games with the Maple Leafs.

With Laughton now out week-to-week, it allows the Maple Leafs some roster flexibility entering the regular season. Toronto would've had to waive one of David Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, or Nick Robertson if Cowan makes the team out of camp (which appears likely).

However, now that decision will be made further down the line with Laughton out of the lineup. At practice on Friday, Kampf filled in as the center on the fourth line between Lorentz and Cowan.

"He's a good NHL player," Berube added of Kampf. "Played in the league for a long time. He's a reliable player."

Laughton is in the final year of a five-year, $15 million contract he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers in April 2021. The annual average value of his deal is $3 million, however, Toronto is only paying half of that after the Flyers retained salary in the deal.

Drafted 20th overall by Philadelphia in the 2012 NHL Draft, Laughton has 108 goals and 161 assists in 681 games, split between the Flyers and Maple Leafs.

