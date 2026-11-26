Breaking Down NHL Trade Destinations For Penguins Forward Rickard Rakell: The Hockey News Wraparound
Watch the full episode of the Wraparound here
Nov 26, 2026 7:15 PM
Kelsey Surmacz joins Emma Lingan and Michael Augello to discuss which teams could potentially acquire Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell, the possibility of the St. Louis Blues trading Jordan Binnington, and more.
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