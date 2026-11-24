How Much Of The Ottawa Senators’ Season Depends On Linus Ullmark?: The Hockey News Wraparound
Watch the full episode of the Wraparound here
Nov 24, 2026 9:36 PM
Former professional hockey player Madison Packer joins Emma Lingan and Michael Augello to discuss Rosalie Tremblay’s dominant start to the NCAA season before breaking down Linus Ullmark’s dominance with the Ottawa Senators.
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