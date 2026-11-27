How Will William Nylander’s Demotion Impact The Maple Leafs?: The Hockey News Big Show
Watch the full episode of the Big Show here
Nov 27, 2026 5:32 PM
Updated Nov 27, 2026 5:54 PM
Andrew McInnis joins Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy to break down the Toronto Maple Leafs’ decision to demote William Nylander to the second power-play unit, the San Jose Sharks’ struggles, and more.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy