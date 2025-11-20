Game #21: Ducks vs. Senators Gameday Preview (11/20/25)

After beating the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Wednesday, the Ducks are right back at it on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators on Hockey Fights Cancer Night. A win against the Senators would give the Ducks a three-game win streak.

“Winning at home is important,” Ryan Strome said after their win against the Bruins. “We’ve got a great record here. Our fans have come out really strong this year and supported us. You could just tell by the enthusiasm. It’s so great to see, and they're so excited for us.

“Ottawa’s a hungry team right now and they're going to be well-rested, waiting for us, so we've got to be ready to go. It’s going to be another tough game, so try to get some rest here and get ready to go. crack some things. All in all, finding ways to win, especially on home ice, is so key. Trying to carry that (into) tomorrow is huge.”

Takeaways from the Ducks' 4-3 Win over the Bruins

Ducks defeat Bruins with clutch play and timely adjustments. Dostal's stellar goaltending paves the way for crucial offensive chances.

Petr Mrázek is expected to start for Anaheim after Lukáš Dostál started and made 36 saves against the Bruins. Any lineup changes for Anaheim won’t be known until warmups due to no morning skate, but defenseman Pavel Mintyukov will likely be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game.

Late Wednesday night, a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman revealed that Mintyukov would prefer to be traded if he continues to be scratched.

The Senators will be without Thomas Chabot, Olle Lycksell, Ridly Greig and captain Brady Tkachuk. Chabot, Lycksell and Tkachuk are all on injured reserve while Greig is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Ducks forward Chris Kreider will play in his 900th game, his 17th with the Ducks after spending the previous 13 seasons with the New York Rangers. Kreider has added a much-needed netfront presence to the Ducks after coming over from the Rangers as an offseason acquisition this past June. He helped create the game-tying goal on Monday against the Utah Mammoth and the game-winning goal on Wednesday against the Bruins.

Ducks Projected Lines

Chris Kreider- Leo Carlsson - Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Strome - Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston - Jansen Harkins - Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe - Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger - Jacob Trouba

Ian Moore - Radko Gudas

Petr Mrázek (projected)

Senators Projected Lines

David Perron - Tim Stützle - Drake Batherson

Lars Eller - Dylan Cozens - Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio - Shane Pinto - Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins - Stephen Halliday - Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven - Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo - Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark (confirmed)