Game #3: Ducks vs. Penguins Gameday Preview (10/14/25)

In their 2025-26 home opener, the Ducks (1-1-0) take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1-0). The Ducks are coming off a thrilling 7-6 overtime win on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, while the Penguins are coming off a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Anaheim showed incredible resilience against the Sharks, coming back from multiple two-goal deficits and evening the score in the final minute of the third and then winning in overtime, courtesy of a Leo Carlsson goal.

"I thought the second half of (our first game), we just weren't as good as we were in the first half," Jacob Trouba said. "I think it was a pretty big difference that we can tell when we switch between the two games we were playing. We had more offense in that San Jose game, more consistently, and a better result. Gave up a little more than we wanted, but found a way (to win)."

The Anaheim Ducks wrapped up their season-opening two-game road trip on Saturday when they traveled to take on the San Jose Sharks after Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken

"We've done a good job," Alex Killorn said. "We're playing different systems and we're still trying to figure these little things out of when to jump, when to pinch. But, it feels like we're playing free there. We're getting a lot more shots than we typically get, so a lot more scoring chances. It's been good so far. It's just two games, but we'll see how it continues to go."

“We started both games getting off to a really good start,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “First 20 minutes set the pace and didn't continue on out of game one, but we talked about it going into the next game, trying to be strong and consistent for 60 minutes. We sustained what we're looking to do with possession and zone time pretty well.

“But both games, we haven't had the lead yet, so that'll be the next test. Hopefully, we get to apply it one of these games, and then you can learn a little bit more about our team. But we know we can score goals. Let’s prioritize checking first, and then we get the puck.”

“We just couldn't bury the puck in Seattle,” Radko Gudas said. “I thought we had our chances. Also, in San Jose, I thought we played a lot longer in our game that we wanted. In Seattle, we kind of got away from our game towards the end of the game.”

Gudas, who is in his second season as Ducks captain, is just one point away from 200 NHL points. Known more for his bruising hits and shot blocking, the Czech defenseman can also rip it from time to time.

After starting the season opener in Seattle and getting the night off in San Jose, Lukáš Dostál will be back in the starter's crease for the home opener. He is 1-0-1 with a .950 SV% and 2.34 GAA in his career against the Penguins.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and his status for tonight’s game is unknown.

The Penguins did not have a morning skate today, so their starting goaltender won’t be known until 5:30 p.m. PST, when head coach Dan Muse speaks to the media.

Ducks Projected Lines

Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier - Mason McTavish - Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano - Mikael Granlund - Troy Terry

Ross Johnston - Ryan Poehling - Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe - Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger - Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov - Drew Helleson

Lukáš Dostál (confirmed)

Penguins Projected Lines

Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha - Evgeni Malkin - Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak - Benjamin Kindel - Phillip Tomasino

Connor Dewar - Blake Lizotte - Filip Hållander

Parker Wotherspoon - Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea - Kris Letang

Caleb Jones - Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry (projected)

