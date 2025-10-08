Report: Beckett Sennecke's Usage Will be Similar to 'The Leo Carlsson Plan'

After an offseason full of speculation concerning where Anaheim Ducks rookie/prospect Beckett Sennecke (3rd overall in 2024) will play his 2025-26 season, the indications have become clearer.

Sennecke (19) has made the Ducks’ season-opening roster, and all signs point to him making his NHL debut on Thursday, when the team hits the road to take on the Seattle Kraken.

Starting his draft-plus-two season in the NHL always seemed the likeliest scenario for him, with the more pressing decisions to come later.

Will the Ducks elect to send him back to the CHL before the ten-game threshold so as not to burn the first year of his ELC? Do they have enough faith in him to give him a full 82-game slate? Will they utilize a route similar to one the Kraken took with Shane Wright during his draft-plus-one season? Maybe they’ll follow how the Utah Mammoth handled Dylan Guenther in his draft-plus-two season?

The answer seems to be that they’ll take a page out of their own playbook and deploy Sennecke similarly to how they introduced Leo Carlsson (2nd in ’23) to the NHL. According to general manager Pat Verbeek's most recent appearance on his “The Beeker” podcast, hosted by Alexis Downie, we now have an indication of how the organization intends to utilize their current top rookie.

“Well, he's going to be very similar to Leo (in his) first season,” Verbeek said. “The one thing that I really liked about Beckett's camp is (that) he started very slow in rookie camp, but progressively got better as camp went on, which is a good sign and a sign he's kind of ready for the NHL.

“Most guys, they come in and probably have a good flash, but they wear down as training camp goes on, but Beckett did not. He went the opposite way. So I think just him getting used to the pace and understanding the style of play that (opposing) teams play. He’s been a sponge and has really taken it to a level of understanding that will help him play really well.”

The Ducks elected for an unorthodox approach to Carlsson’s rookie season, where, for the first half, they had planned to have him dress twice a week in an attempt to both mirror an SHL schedule, his previous league, and allow him maximum time in the gym to fill out his frame and add strength.

In the games he did play, he was deployed in the role he’d project to assume for the foreseeable future in Anaheim: 1C.

Of course, the benefits of “The Leo Plan” were never fully realized, as he sustained a couple of injuries that kept him out for extended periods in his first NHL season. By the time he was fully healthy, he was slated to play every game.

Sennecke is in a different situation than Carlsson was during his rookie season. Sennecke (6-foot-3, 206 pounds) has already tacked on the necessary size, as today he and Carlsson (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) have nearly identical measurements. Carlsson was more polished, and Sennecke still has quite a bit of rounding out to do with his game.

“I feel like I just keep getting better every game and more comfortable, the more you play. I think that’s just kind of the trajectory I’m on,” Sennecke said. “There’s a bit of summer rust, and the more you get back into it, that game shape, the better you’re going to be out there.”

Sennecke suited up for more games than anyone in the Ducks’ organization during the preseason, playing in six of their seven games. His exhibition season was a rollercoaster, dating back to his performances in the team’s two “Golden State Rookie Faceoff” games. He flashed some of the skill that encouraged Verbeek and the Ducks' scouting staff to select him third overall a year ago, but it was dimmed somewhat by an array of poor puck management, losing winnable puck battles, and below-standard defensive habits.

However, with each passing preseason game, he improved in every one of those facets.

“I thought he made great progress in camp and rookie camp,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Watching him, I thought he got stronger every day with the puck; all of a sudden, he got a little more physical with the puck, more tenacity, trying to get rid of the junior habits. Those types of things.”

Through the later stages of the Ducks’ preseason, when the roster consisted mostly of their NHL talent, Sennecke had been slotted on the fourth line next to center Ryan Poehling and opposite Ross Johnston.

“I think I have that kind of hard forechecking aspect of my game as well. I can kind of play that role,” Sennecke said when asked about playing with Poehling and Johnston. “Those guys are fun to play with because you get the puck back pretty fast because they forecheck hard.”

The Ducks’ listed third-line center, Ryan Strome, was forced from practice on Tuesday with what has now been diagnosed as an upper-body injury that will keep him from traveling with the team for their first two games against the Kraken on Thursday and against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

During practice on Wednesday, Mikael Granlund slotted into Strome’s spot between Alex Killorn and Frank Vatrano, while Sennecke took Granlund’s spot next to Mason McTavish and opposite Cutter Gauthier.

It will prove a tremendous opportunity for Sennecke, looking to make an impact with the Ducks as they hope to put an end to their seven-season playoff drought.

His roster spot and role on the team moving forward will likely come down to how he performs in these early stages of the season. If the Ducks have true intentions of qualifying for the playoffs, deploying an underdeveloped and volatile, albeit highly talented, rookie seems counterintuitive. Unless, of course, he performs well enough to render himself a bonafide asset to the lineup as they hope to meet the lofty expectations they’ve set for themselves.

There’s also a question of what Sennecke’s role will be when the entire forward group is healthy. Will he return to the fourth line? How will minutes be distributed? Is that role best for his development?

Maybe extended time on the fourth line, where his matchups will be easier and he can learn those professional habits, can be a positive. Especially so, if he receives time on the power play as well.

“I see him being like a wild card where you can use him in all situations, and he can play with anybody,” Quenneville said. “You’re sitting there if you’re playing in that role, in that line. You think that he’s not going to get enough ice time. But I still think he’s useful in other ways, where he can play with top players and be a threat and be productive as well. He’s a good asset for us, and I think the way he trained in training camp, he gave us a lot of options as a coach.”

As always, a “wait-and-see” approach will be required, but the magnitude of this decision can’t be understated. Beckett Sennecke is a huge piece of the future of the Anaheim Ducks.

