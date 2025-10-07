Ducks’ Opening Night Roster Highlighted by Sennecke, 3 Goalies

The Ducks’ opening night roster is set. With a full 23-man slate, 19-year-old Beckett Sennecke, the third overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, makes the team along with goaltenders Petr Mrázek and Ville Husso.

Sennecke’s inclusion on the opening night roster comes after he played in six of Anaheim’s seven preseason games, collecting two points (both goals). While it’s still unclear if he’ll stick with the big club full-time, he’ll at least be given an extended chance to make his mark.

If he can’t stick with the Ducks, Sennecke’s only other option is to return to the OHL. Due to age and being under contract, he cannot play in the AHL or transfer to the NCAA. But, if he is a healthy scratch for five consecutive NHL games, he can be sent on a two-week conditioning loan in the AHL.

“I see him being like a wild card where you can use him in all situations, and he can play with anybody,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “You’re sitting there if you’re playing in that role, in that line. You think that he’s not going to get enough ice time. But I still think he’s useful in other ways where he can play with top players and be a threat and be productive as well. He’s a good asset for us and I think the way he trained in training camp, he gave us a lot of options as a coach.”

“I feel like I keep getting better every game,” Sennecke said. “You get more comfortable the more games you play and I think that’s just kind of the trajectory I’m on.”

Sennecke found himself in many different roles throughout training camp, mirroring the “wildcard” moniker that Quenneville alluded to. He was out there for power plays, penalty kills (briefly) and played on all four lines at one point or another during preseason.

More recently, he’s been on the fourth line with summer trade acquisition Ryan Poehling and bruising winger Ross Johnston. While Sennecke’s game is centered around offense, he said that he has the same hard forechecking element that Poehling and Johnston have.

“I can kind of play that role as well,” Sennecke said. “Those guys are fun to play with because you get the puck back pretty fast because they forecheck hard, so it's fun.”

Another move that stands out from Anaheim’s opening night roster is the presence of three goaltenders. Lukáš Dostál is entrenched as the new No. 1 after signing a five-year deal this past summer, but neither Mrázek nor Husso has put a foot wrong throughout preseason while competing for the backup role.

Mrázek was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings this past June in the John Gibson trade while Husso was acquired last season—also from the Red Wings—and given a new contract just a day after the Gibson-Mrázek trade.

With teams always looking for goaltending help before the start of the season, perhaps the worry from the Ducks’ end comes from one of Mrázek or Husso being scooped off of waivers. The former has one year remaining on his contract ($4.25 mil AAV) while the latter has two years ($2.2 mil AAV).

Teams may be less willing to take on a goaltender with term (Husso), but potentially losing an asset that was recently acquired (Mrázek) to waivers would be a much worse look.

The San Diego Gulls’ goaltending squad is quite full already, with Tomáš Suchánek, Calle Clang and Vyacheslav Buteyets all present, though Buteyets and Suchánek could be loaned to the ECHL if one of Mrázek or Husso makes it down to the AHL.

After Tearing ACL, Tomáš Suchánek Is Happy to Be Back

It's been a long journey for goaltender Tomáš Suchánek, who tore his ACL a little under a year ago during a summer workout.

The Ducks’ opening night roster does not include a seventh defenseman, a role which was briefly filled by Ian Moore before he was reassigned to the Gulls on Monday.

The Ducks may have felt that they do not yet need an extra defenseman with the team, with their first four games coming on the West Coast. A five-game, seven-day road trip follows that set of games, which will likely require a defensive call-up.

Nikita Nesterenko and Sam Colangelo figure to be the two remaining healthy scratches with one of Mrázek or Husso, although Nesterenko may have the upper hand if Sennecke comes out of the lineup.

Nesterenko had been filling the role of faux center during recent practices in light of Jansen Harkins’ long-term injury and has shown to be a useful penalty killer throughout preseason. His versatility could give him the edge versus the more offensive-minded Colangelo.

With their first game of the regular season on Thursday in Seattle, the Ducks will practice twice more before jetting off to the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday.

