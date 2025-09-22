Quack of Dawn: Ducks Morning Report - 09/22/25

In their first home game of the preseason, the Ducks will face the Utah Mammoth. This is the first time that the Ducks will face the Mammoth since their new name was revealed this past summer. Coincidentally, the Ducks' home opener last season was against the Mammoth, when they were still known as Utah Hockey Club.

Anaheim's lineup will look almost completely different from Sunday's game in Ontario against the Los Angeles Kings. Winger Beckett Sennecke and defenseman Noah Warren are the only holdovers from Sunday's squad.

"There was a lot of positive in his game last night," head coach Joel Quenneville said of Sennecke after Monday's morning skate. "I thought he had more possession of the puck, I thought he had more patience with it. I think his game's growing. There's some days where he looks like, 'Wow.' There's a 'Wow" factor in there.

"I think the consistency of being a pro is the part that we're going to be working on, and I think if he grabs something every day around this time of year, he's going to make himself a better player and take that next step."

After playing on a line with Cutter Gauthier and Ryan Poehling on Sunday, Sennecke will now be playing alongside Chris Kreider and Leo Carlsson. Sennecke was paired with Gauthier and Carlsson during Saturday's training camp scrimmage. He's being given every opportunity to succeed with NHL-caliber players before a decision about his future (return to CHL or stay in Anaheim) must be made.

"(He's got a) ton of skill," Kreider said. "All these guys now just have a ridiculous amount of skill. Real slippery, a lot of deception too. Able to create lanes and time and space for himself and teammates with his deception. It should be fun."

"Yesterday, I felt like I played well," Warren said. "I was physical, I played fast, played the puck well and played smart so I'm just gonna try to build off of that for tonight."

"I thought he showed himself very well last night," Quenneville said. "I think we were all happy with his game afterwards, knowing that he's got a good presence out there. He's a big guy. Last night, he did a lot of things that we're looking for. He's got some offense, defense and a good presence."

Ducks Projected Lines

Chris Kreider - Leo Carlsson - Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano - Ryan Strome - Troy Terry

Alex Killorn - Mikael Granlund - Matthew Phillips

Ross Johnston - Jan Myšák - Judd Caulfield

Jackson LaCombe - Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger - Radko Gudas

Tyson Hinds - Noah Warren

Petr Mrázek - Tomáš Suchánek

Mammoth Projected Lines

(optional skate)

Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz

- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev - Kevin Stenlund - Ryan McGregor

Kevin Connauton - Mikhail Sergachev

Veeti Väisänen -

Scott Perunovich - Montana Onyebuchi

Karel Vejmelka - Jaxson Stauber