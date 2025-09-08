Questions Facing Each Anaheim Ducks Forward Heading into the 2025-26 Season

The 2025-26 season is now around the corner after a long offseason. The Anaheim Ducks have lofty goals and one major piece of business left on the table to take care of: Mason McTavish's contract extension.

The team has a wide array of potential outcomes and will rely on several “ifs” and “buts” to reach their full potential. Every roster player will be faced with at least one burning question heading into this pivotal year for the Ducks franchise.

So, let’s ask some of those questions, starting with the forwards:

Inspiration for this article was borrowed from The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz

Leo Carlsson: Can he dominate consistently?

From today moving forward, the Ducks will go as far as Leo Carlsson can take them. He is the unequivocal franchise player in Anaheim, has all the tools to become a top-five player in the NHL, and has shown flashes of what could make him truly special in his first two NHL seasons. The next step on his road to superstardom will be to become the Ducks' best player night in and night out, singlehandedly dictating outcomes.

Sam Colangelo: Can he play a fourth-line role?

When healthy and with the addition of Mikael Granlund this offseason, the Ducks have a suddenly crowded top-nine forward group. Colangelo’s last 20-game NHL stint last season saw him score nine of his ten goals, a 37-goal pace, while receiving middle-six minutes and very limited power play time. He’ll have to provide enough energy, forechecking disruption, and defensive prowess to remain in the nightly lineup as a fourth liner, and if/when the time comes to return to the top-nine, he’ll need to continue that torrid pace from the end of last year.

Cutter Gauthier: Can he solidify himself as an elite U25 sniper?

Very few players have the natural scoring ability Gauthier possesses. After a difficult transition and slow start to his rookie season in 2024-25, he managed to hit the 20-goal mark and notched 22 points (10-12=22) in his final 27 games. He already has one of the best releases in the NHL, akin to fellow young goal-scorers like Cole Caufield and Dylan Guenther, but his 6-foot-2, 201-pound frame could offer him a chance to become an elite net front producer as well.

Mikael Granlund: What will be his defensive impact?

One of the Ducks' biggest needs heading into the offseason was a two-way middle-six center. Defensively, Granlund is a case of eye test vs analytics, as the eye test suggests he’s diligent and active in his end, but the analytics suggest he’s quite porous. We’ll soon be able to diagnose if those numbers could be attributed to receiving tough minutes on a poor San Jose Sharks team or if he’s simply more offense-driven and doesn’t have the closing foot speed to be a true disruptor.

Jansen Harkins/Ross Johnston: Can they gain similar favor with a new coaching staff?

Greg Cronin was a tremendous proponent of what Harkins and Johnston brought in their individual roles as fourth-liners last season: energy (Harkins) and physicality (Johnston). They played a combined 105 games for the Ducks last year, but will have to beat out younger, more talented depth players like Colangelo, Nikita Nesterenko, and Tm Washe, who will all be vying for those precious NHL minutes. Big trading camps will be necessary to earn the trust of Joel Quenneville and Jay Woodcroft.

Alex Killorn: Can he still produce?

Killorn followed a career year in 2022-23, his final with the Tampa Bay Lightning, in which he scored 64 points (27-37=64) in 82 games with more career-typical production in his first year with the Ducks in 2023-24, when he scored 36 points (18-18=36) in 63 games. His numbers took a step back last season, as he only tallied 37 points (19-18=37) while playing all 82 games. His role on the team is simple: fill the gaps in the young, dynamic players’ games and elevate them to their potential. And he’s been pretty good at it, but part of that comes in finishing the chances they create and finding them in dangerous locales on the ice. Does he have enough left at 36 years old to lift Gauthier to his 35-goal potential or Carlsson to his 80-point potential? The Ducks are counting on him to.

Chris Kreider: How much will he bounce back?

Kreider followed his three most productive NHL seasons (2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24) with his worst. Now reportedly healthy after an injury-riddled 2024-25, in which he still potted 22 goals while dealing with a broken hand, back spasms, and vertigo, and coupled with a potentially needed “change of scenery,” he’s a prime bounce-back candidate. The question will be the extent of that bounce-back now that he’s firmly in his mid-30s.

Mason McTavish: Is he a play-driver?

McTavish is already a quality 2C in the NHL who made vast improvements to his 200-foot game last year. Like Gauthier and Carlsson, he ended his 2024-25 on a high note, scoring 33 (16-17=33) points in his final 36 games. Now will come the question whether he can become the play driver that most elite second line centers in the NHL are, or if he’s more of a complimentary/1B piece on a line. There are many ways players can “drive” a line, and McTavish is already an above-average small-area battler, but if he’s to be that secondary piece of the 1-2 punch with Carlsson down the middle, he’ll need to command puck touches, create, and establish lethality with it on his stick.

Nikita Nesterenko: Is he an NHLer?

Nesterenko will be 24 years old when his third full professional season gets underway. He’s proven to be a productive AHL player, but hasn’t been able to stick in the NHL after multiple stints. It’s unlikely he’ll become a top-nine player, so developing a tenacious forechecking and/or defensively diligent “B” game will be necessary if he’s to carve out a depth career in the best hockey league in the world.

Ryan Poehling: Is he a long-term depth option?

Poehling is the roster piece acquired in the Trevor Zegras trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, but he only has this year remaining on his contract that carries an AAV of $1.9 million. He’s projected to fill a role as the fourth-line center and be a key component toward turning the Ducks' lowly penalty kill around. A contract year could provide some added motivation, and the fit is undeniable. One hopes that a critical piece of a trade involving a former core member has more than a one-year shelf life.

Ryan Strome: Does he score 41 points for a fourth straight season?

Strome has now played three seasons in a Ducks sweater and has scored exactly 41 points in each of them. Natural progression from young players and a couple of veteran additions could slot him in a more conducive role in the Ducks’ middle-six. However, that could also mean fewer offensive zone starts and power play time, limiting his production ceiling. Either way, his $5 million cap hit could now be seen as a bargain for what he provides, as it could be argued he’s become an underrated piece. An eyebrow-raising aspect of Strome’s contract is his lack of trade protection. If the Ducks get off to a poor start, could he be a desirable trade piece for a contending team?

Troy Terry: Is there more to unlock, and can Quenneville unlock it?

An argument could be made that at 28 years old, Terry is what he is at this point: a reliable 50-60 point second-line winger. In the right environment, he can drive a line and is one of the Ducks’ better defensive forwards despite not having received many defensive assignments or much penalty kill time. He posted back-to-back 60-point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23 on a line mostly with Adam Henrique and either Ryan Getzlaf or Trevor Zegras. On a line with a battling/net-front forward (Kreider? McTavish?) and a puck-dominant distributor (Carlsson? Granlund?), while being afforded the opportunities to create quick-strike offense from disruptive defense, a 70-point shutdown winger could be a reasonable projection.

Frank Vatrano: Can he take fewer minor penalties (or will they be less impactful)?

Vatrano has become a sufficient middle-six producer during his three years with the Ducks, averaging 48.9 points per 82 games. However, during his last two seasons, he’s led the NHL by taking 75 minor penalties, not ideal for a team with the 29th and 31st-ranked penalty kill in those seasons. The hiring of Ryan McGill to run the defense and penalty kill, coupled with the additions of penalty killers like Ryan Poehling, Chris Kreider, and Mikael Granlund, should boost those numbers naturally. Staying out of the box is the best way to stifle power play goals against, but if Vatrano’s PIMs remain constant, his trips may not be as costly.

